‘This is the only thing I ever get at Olive Garden’: Customers discover crispy chicken Alfredo is available

A trending TikTok video is helping Olive Garden customers discover crispy chicken Alfredo.

The 9-second clip from user savinlotsofmoney has been seen 859,000 times, and features the caption, “Best meal at Olive Garden crispy chicken Alfredo.” The video shows a plate of the order. Instead of the usual grilled chicken, she asked for chicken that has been breaded and lightly fried. “This is the best meal at Olive Garden,” she says. “It’s a crispy chicken alfredo. So delicious.”

That this is an option appears to be news to many.

One commenter didn’t know this was possible: “Omg I didn’t know we could get crispy!!” Another said, “Right! I used to get it all the time; I stopped going for a while and went to one in Charlotte, and they told me they couldn’t do it.” savinlotsofmoney replied, “What?! I have never heard of a location that can’t do it. You just tell them you want the chicken crispy.” A commenter called it a “game changer; never went back to grilled chicken.”

“Is the chicken better texture this way cause the grilled is spongy?” asked one commenter. The poster replied, “Yes. It is delicious!!!!”

Chicken Alfredo has long been a customer favorite at the Italian-themed chain restaurant. In fact, many copycat recipes show lightly fried slices of chicken. The recipes also allow the amateur chef to push the chicken crispness to the next level.

The fascination with Olive Garden’s recipes is nothing new online. This summer, a customer went viral after revealing its Alfredo sauce recipe as a form of revenge. The same month, a former server sparked conversation after sharing four menu hacks he learned during his time there.

