‘Even Olive Garden concerned’: Olive Garden customer gets breadsticks. Then they take a closer look

Nothing kills an appetite more than finding something in your food. Some of the most common foreign objects found in food are hair, glass, jewelry, and bones. Here, an Olive Garden customer discovers words and numbers printed on their breadsticks.

“Guys, why is there letters on my Olive Garden breadstick?” TikTok user @fartbubble69420 said, showing he’s just bitten into a breadstick with marinara sauce on it… and “K6” printed on it.

The Daily Dot reached out to @fartbubble69420 via TikTok comment and direct message as well as Olive Garden via press email. The video has already amassed 3.3 million views.

So, what’s going on here?

Olive Garden workers offer explanations

“It’s from the plastic bag they come in and when they sit in the freezer for a while that can happen- Olive Garden worker,” one viewer answered.

“I used to work for Darden Inc, – Olive Garden as a server/bartender. I also used to bake the breadsticks. LOOKS LIKE THE CODING ON THE PLASTIC BAGS THEY COME IN with their package date,” another explained.

“They’re from frozen bags so the label must’ve like gotten on that one,” a third echoed.

Olive Garden replied in the comments section, and another person wrote: “Even Olive Garden concerned.”

What did Olive Garden say?

Upon seeing this video, the restaurant chain wrote, “We are concerned to see this. Can you please send an email to social@olivegarden.com with your full name, and the location you went to?” In a follow-up video, the content creator screenshot the email from the establishment and received a complimentary e-gift card.

Embattled Olive Garden breadsticks

It’s been a big, viral month for the iconic appetizers. The breadsticks themselves changing recipes brought negative press to the Italian chain restaurant. This led many to wonder if the breadsticks were ever good or if that was your nostalgia talking.

What to do when you find something strange in your food

According to the law group Allen, Allen, Allen & Allen, the first thing to do is remove the foreign object. If it’s too difficult, keep it there. Next, save pictures of the evidence if you decide to sue. Then, seal the food and object in a container. Keep it in the freezer if you plan to save it for an extended period of time. Afterward, inform the restaurant so they can investigate and prevent this from happening again. If you end up injured or sick, they recommend filing a complaint with your local food department or agency. Afterward, you can decide if you want to sue.

