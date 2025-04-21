‘Show me good body language’: Former Olive Garden worker goes into another location for an interview. Then the manager asks her something shocking

A former Olive Garden worker was shocked after having an uncomfortable interview at the Italian restaurant chain.

Featured Video

Mom and TikToker @_angelmami explained what happened during the interview that left her perplexed and uncomfortable. Her video on the matter has 165,000 views.

It all began when she says she returned to the Italian restaurant to try to get her job back after a working hiatus to care for her baby.

“Worst interview in my life,” the clip’s caption declared.

Advertisement

What happened?

According to the mom, she had a job at Olive Garden before but decided to quit because she was under pressure as a college student and new mom.

However, she claims her then manager assured her the position would be waiting for her should she decide to return.

“‘Any time you wanna come back, you can come back,’” the woman recalls her manager telling her when she quit. “‘I will give you this job.’”

Advertisement

After graduating from college and having her first child, she says she decided to try to get her old job back. That’s when she says she was forced to endure a very uncomfortable job interview.

She says she admitted she was nervous during the interview, and the manager began to treat her disrespectfully. “Would you say body language intertwines with psychology?” the woman reports the man asking her.

When the woman expressed confusion, she says the interviewer demanded she show him “good body language.”

She says he also instructed her to clasp her hands together like a student in a classroom. “I was like, ‘Are you tryna tell me what to do?’” she questions.

Advertisement

She says she also felt mocked.

“‘Why are you tryna work here if you have a degree in psychology?’” she recalls the interviewer wondering. “Why don’t you get a psychology job?”

By the end of the interview, the woman says she felt dismissed and disrespected.

“I reported him to Olive Garden,” the woman admits.

Advertisement

However, she says she has yet to hear back from the restaurant.

The Daily Dot reached out to Olive Garden via email for comment and more information. We also reached out to TikToker @_angelmami by TikTok comment and direct message.

Viral bad interviews

Many have taken to social media with their bad interview stories and gone viral. One woman said she was harassed by a male interviewer who asked her if she was single during an interview. Another went viral after accusing an interviewer of seeking a worker who would sacrifice their work-life balance for a job.

Advertisement

Tales of bad interviews tend to get a lot of support.

Should you give personal information to job interviewers?

In the video’s comments section, some accused the woman of “oversharing” during the interview. “Well you made a mistake by telling them your personal information about your life,” one user wrote.

“Advice from my hiring manager-if they ask about your personal life, keep it very short don’t over share because they will use it against you to make a judgment,” another echoed.

Advertisement

Others placed the blame for the bad interview squarely on the manager. “The whole time he thought you was the problem but we ALL agree it’s him. Very odd,” another commented.

“You don’t want to work for a manager like that. They can’t ask about your personal life either,” yet another wrote.

According to HCareers, you really shouldn’t be giving personal information to job interviewers unless it’s related to the job you are interviewing for. “When it comes to interviews, it’s always better to be safe than sorry. If you’re not sure how much information is too much, try to err on the side of caution,” the career advice site recommends.

Advertisement

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.