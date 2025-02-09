‘My car is 12 years old and I make 6 figures’: Older Honda CR-Vs are everywhere because ‘who wants a $500 car payment.’ Should you get one used?

In a world where a cup of coffee costs $7 and rent prices make you question your life choices, one man has a simple financial tip: Live a no-car-payment life and keep your paid-off car as long as humanly possible.

But is driving a 12-year-old Honda really the best move in 2025?

Millennial financial guru and TikTok user Michael Rusli (@michael.rusli) uses a brief clip that’s been viewed almost 550,000 times to show us the 2013 Honda CR-V that it seems like he’s planning on driving until the wheels fall off.

Can my car make it to 200,000 miles?

Of course, the key to that no-car-payment life is taking care of the vehicle’s fluids and basic mechanics to make sure that it reaches an age where it would be old enough to vote or hit 25 years and rent a car itself, in a bit of “Inception”-level reality folding in on itself.

With the average U.S. car now 12.6 years old, hitting 200,000+ miles is no longer rare—it’s just smart. Here’s the bare minimum to keep your ride rolling:

Oil Changes: Every 5,000 miles keeps the engine happy. Neglect this, and you’re asking for trouble.

Fluid Checks: Coolant, brake, and transmission fluids matter. Change brake fluid every 40K miles and transmission fluid every 60K (Lexus of Orland).

Filters & Belts: Swap air and fuel filters to keep performance sharp. Replace timing belts as needed to avoid costly failures.

Tires Matter: Rotate every 5,000–7,000 miles, keep them properly inflated, and check alignment to avoid uneven wear.

Battery Check: Clean terminals and test voltage, especially before seasonal shifts. Most batteries last 3–5 years.

Drive Smarter: Avoid hard braking and rapid acceleration. Cruise control helps with fuel efficiency.

Annual Pro Checkups: Even DIYers should have a mechanic do an annual once-over to catch hidden issues.

We’ve also recently looked at some unconventional steps to take to keep an older car running past 200,000 miles. And there’s also some maintenance work you should probably avoid when the odometer cranks past 150,000 miles.

How to use an extra $500 every month

So let’s say you jump on board with the no-car-payment life. Rusli and other financial helpers have plenty of guidance on how to use the $500-plus to make your life a whole lot more stable and abundant. Here are some of the most basic ways to put that car nonpayment to use.

1. Supercharge Your Retirement Fund

Investing $500 monthly into a retirement account like a 401(k) or Roth IRA can significantly boost your future nest egg. Over time, thanks to compound interest, this habit can lead to substantial growth.

2. Build an Emergency Fund

Life is unpredictable. Channeling your saved car payment into an emergency fund can provide a financial safety net for unexpected expenses. Financial advisors often recommend having three to six months’ worth of expenses saved up.

3. Pay Down High-Interest Debt

If you have high-interest debts, such as credit card balances, using your extra $500 to pay them down can save you money on interest and improve your financial health.

4. Invest in Passive Income Streams

Consider investing in assets that generate passive income, like dividend-paying stocks, bonds, or real estate crowdfunding. These investments can provide regular income with minimal effort.

Learn to love compound interest

Teasing out the details and math on the retirement fund that can grow thanks to the no-car-payment life, the raw savings of $500/month will net you $30,000 extra after five years. But throw that money into typically stock investments at 7% interest and you’ll generate an extra $6,000, for $36,000 total. Hold on to the used car for a decade and you’ll be sitting on more than $86,000.

Commenters on the clip were big believers in driving cars that were new during the George W. Bush and Barack Obama presidencies.

“I have a 14-year-old hatch I will keep it for as long as I can. It’s hard to let go of a low-maintenance car with 40-45mpg,” one of them wrote.

Another had no enthusiasm for handing over a truck payment every 30 days: “Brand new truck $550 a month. I’m actually chilling, thanks.”

And another made a keen observation about the people obsessed with driving the latest and greatest cars.

When you drive past massive houses you often see that they have a 20-year-old car but drive past a council estate and you’ll see the latest Mercedes.

@michael.rusli Had an older CRV, sold that for a profit and got another CRV with that same money, if it aint broke dont fix it 🤝🏼 ♬ original sound – LOLA YOUNG LIVE

The Daily Dot reached out to Michael Rusli via direct message, and to Honda via email.

