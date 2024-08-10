‘Not just an oil change’: Viewers divided when mechanic says you need to change your oil filter at every oil change

Viewers are divided after a mechanic suggests drivers should change their vehicle’s oil filter at every oil change.

In a video posted to TikTok by user @thatoneshittech, explain why he believes drivers should get both services done at the same time. In the comments, several users say they have a good reason not to do so.

“Hey, just a FYI for DIYers, when you do an oil change, you would also change your oil filter,” he says in the video.

Oil and filter change?

What happens if you don’t follow the TikToker’s advice? Unfortunately, failing to change the oil filter can potentially lead to contamination of the new oil poured into it. That can send dirt, metal shavings, and sludge into your engine and compromise its function.

Generally, contaminated engine oil can to some extent be remedied by an engine system flush, removing all oil from the system and readying it for a fresh container. This service typically ranges from $100 to $125 to perform.

Viewers debate the advice

Some viewers said they don’t do this because the oil they use and the filters are rated for different mileages. That means the filter is supposed to last longer than the oil.

“I burn through 4 quarts of oil in 3k miles, my filter lasts 10k miles,” one commenter wrote. “I change it every 3 oil fill ups.”

A second user wrote, “I had this Toyota Cressida. Factory W58 5 speed, limited slip diff, TEMS, sport seats, sweet car. The owners manual said to change the filter every 2nd oil change; oil was cheap but filters weren’t.”

However, other car owners said they swear by this advice. “These comments are CRAZY,” one commenter wrote.

“My cousin said it best. Changing your oil, but not your filter is like taking a [poop emoji] and not wiping your [donkey emoji],” another user said.

The Daily Dot reached out to @thatoneshittech via TikTok direct message regarding the video.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.