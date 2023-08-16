“I always say ‘full fat milk’ because of this”: Customer says she’s always profiled as ‘oat milk presenting’ by baristas. It’s common

In a TikTok, a coffee shop customer shared that while she repeatedly requested cow’s milk, she was profiled as an oat milk person.

In the video, Maddy (@turtlewexler) films from her car after gabbing her coffee from a local shop.

She explained that while she ordered a coffee with cow’s milk when the barista read off the ticket, the person assumed she wanted oat milk, not “regular” milk, in her latte.

“I was like, ‘No, sorry, it’s a whole milk latte,'” Maddy recalled responding.

Maddy said the barista went over to the machines and started preparing Maddy’s drink and confirmed with her that she wanted oat milk—which she did not want.

Again, Maddy said she clarified in an apologetic tone that she’d prefer whole milk.

“And then I got an oat milk latte,” she said, showing viewers her non-dairy latte.

“Oat milk presenting i suppose,” she added.

The video has more than 64,000 views and over 60 comments.

“THIS HAPPENS TO ME ALL THE TIME ITS SO FRUSTRATING TO BE PROFILED AS AT OAT MILKER,” a person wrote.

Popular TikToker and storyteller Elyse Myers chimed in to share, “I’ve started saying ‘whole cows milk please’ bc this has happened so many times to me.”

Several baristas shared their own points of view.

“When i was a barista my issue was ppl saying ‘oat’ and ‘whole’ similarly enough that w the other noises of the shop i had no idea which they said,” a barista wrote.

“On behalf of all baristas i’m sorry we’re very tired,” another said.

“I am NOT mad at the barista at ALL i would rather die,” Maddy replied.

One person offered a helpful suggestion.

“As a barista, it sounds so similar. I’d say ‘whole milk, with a W’ <3” a person said.

