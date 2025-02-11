‘That’s scary’: Customer orders Red Velvet Nothing Bundt Cake. Then she spots something unusual in it

Nobody wants to find foreign objects in their food, especially potentially harmful ones. When vlogger and business owner Ashley Walker (@injoycontent) cut into her red velvet cake from Nothing Bundt Cakes, she says she found a tack in it.

Featured Video

“This was inside of the cake,” she says, zooming in on a blue tack in her hand. It’s covered in cake residue. “So, the tack was inside of the cake, not laying on top of the cake. Nobody could have, like, dropped it in there.”

She says her child discovered the tack.

“My 7-year-old found it. Thank God she did not eat,” Walker says.

Advertisement

Walker says she and her family stopped eating the cake as soon as the tack was found.

“So, we called the store, and they said to ring it up there tomorrow,” she says. “And we’re just gonna let them dig through it to see if there’s any more tacks in it.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Walker via Instagram direct message and TikTok comment as well as to Nothing Bundt Cakes via email.

Viewers weigh in

Walker’s video has racked up over 321,000 views.

Advertisement

One viewer shared their theory of what could’ve happened. “I used to be a cake decorator at a major grocery chain. My guess is that the orders are pinned to a wall near the decorating station using those tacks and popped in accidentally during assembly,” they said.

“That’s so scary,” another wrote.

Others shared the “surprises” they found in their cakes from Nothing Bundt Cakes.

“It also happened to us when my daughter’s cake was almost finished then we found a a piece of door key underneath the cake. We called the store and [denied] that it’s impossible to have that key in [there],” one user recalled.

Advertisement

“I found plastic in mine,” another shared.

After another viewer also suggested the tack board theory, Walker said she heard from the store. And it told her that “they don’t have any tack boards.”

Is Walker swearing off Nothing Bundt Cakes?

Walker shares an update with viewers as she drives to the Shreveport, Louisiana, location where she purchased the cake.

Advertisement

“I’m on my way to Nothing Bundt Cakes to get my refund and my gift certificate for another cake, which is what they told me they would give me,” she says. “I understand it was just one of those crazy things that happened. I’m not pursuing legal actions.”

She adds, “I just wanted people to know that I am a content creator and I vlog about everything in my life. So, I just wanted to tell people about the crazy thing that happened to me.”

While the content creator says she was initially “pretty pissed” about the tack, her background as a business owner allowed her to empathize with the store in the end. (She shared in a comment that she is a professional baker.)

“The business owner can’t help that this happened,” she says.

Advertisement

She’s also not letting the incident stop her from enjoying Nothing Bundt Cakes.

“I have nothing against them. I have nothing against the corporation or the store itself. Still going to use them. I’m just going to be a little more cautious about eating food that is prepared in other places,” she says.

What did the store do?

In a follow-up video, Walker says that the location reached out to corporate.

Advertisement

“Whether they did or not, I don’t know,” Walker says, casting a bit of doubt. But she also says that corporate then “warned the other stores.”

The location “made corporate aware, so that they can be investigating the factory because their cake mix comes from a factory,” she adds.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.