‘My first time in life ever being charged for a SPOON’: Woman wants to eat her red velvet Nothing Bundt Cakes in the car. There’s just one issue

Businesses are going to extreme lengths to increase profits. And consumers are often left feeling the squeeze as increased costs are passed on to them to save corporations money.

One woman took to social media to complain about an example of this behavior after she was asked to pay a dollar for plastic cutlery.

In a viral TikTok video that has over 35,900 views, user Smithashares (@smithashares) shares how she was asked to pay a buck for a plastic spoon that is typically free.

“Paid $6.36 for a Nothing Bundt Cake & was excited to take a CAR BITE, so I asked for a spoon,” text overlaid on the clip read. “They said it was a DOLLAR.”

The woman expressed more shock in the video’s description.

“My first time in life ever being charged for a SPOON,” its text read.

Is Nothing Bundt Cake seriously charging for plastic spoons now?

In the comments, some noted different stores may have different policies about cutlery.

“NBC is franchised so it depends on how greedy the individual owners are,” one user said.

“Ours are $5 and come w spoons,” user Gina Evans wrote.

Accordingly, others argued Nothing Bundt Cakes cannot give or sell spoons because it is not in fact a restaurant.

“NBC doesn’t sell or even gave spoons or they’d have to be registered as a restaurant,” user ZombieQueeeeen wrote.

“My location doesn’t have spoons at all….. which is crazy to me!” another user wrote.

Many have used TikTok to express frustration about the rising cost of food and goods and the simultaneous declining quality. One woman went viral after being forced to return moldy muffins to Target and a Costco shopper shared the disappointing portion she got in a pre-made meal meant to serve a family. Yet another shopper was shocked to discover no chocolate chips in her Breyers Chocolate Chip ice cream tub.

The Daily Dot reached out to Nothing Bundt Cake via email and Smithashares by TikTok comment and direct message for comment and more information.

