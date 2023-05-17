‘One would think that the Bellagio would be a little more generous with the potatoes’: Non-guest gets ‘free breakfast’ from the hotel

A person recently crashed a hotel breakfast to take advantage of their free breakfast despite not being a guest at the establishment.

TikTok user @qruxus shared in a recent video, viewed more than 33,000 times, how they snuck into the Bellagio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas to enjoy the hotel’s breakfast.

From there, they kicked off the video by unveiling different types of breakfast foods. He showed a tray containing eggs, sausage and potatoes. Afterward, the content creator revealed cereal dispensers, biscuits, English muffins and bagels. @qruxus also noticed a waffle maker along with a waffle station. They wrapped up the video by showing dispensers filled with coffee, tea, hot chocolate, orange juice and water.

In a follow-up video, @qruxus decided to make themselves a plate of waffles, loaded with caramel, chocolate, syrup, both strawberry and blueberry preserves, Butterfinger crumbs, Oreo crumbs and butter.

The Daily Dot reached out to @qruxus via TikTok direct message and TikTok comment. The publication the Bellagio Hotel & Casino via press email regarding the video.

“That’s stealing,” one viewer wrote in response to @qruxus’s initial video.

“So [you’re] saying stealing is fine and your way of life? Wow,” a second condemned.

“Too cheap to pay,” a third remarked.

However, others jumped to the content creator’s defense.

“They’re gonna just throw out what’s left anyway. May as well feed [people],” a person commented.

“Some people are homeless & that’s the only hot food they can get,” another person stated.

@qruxus joined the list of content creators to go viral for sneaking food from hotels. For example, @itssofeeyuh bragged about how “hotels make it too easy to get ‘free’ breakfast when not a guest.” In addition, @midtacoma claimed to get “‘free’ hotel breakfast on way to work every day” and @destinyshaude and a friend who would “sneak into a hotel to get free breakfast.”