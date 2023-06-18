‘How do you justify selling muffins for the same price as a 10-pound bag of potatoes’: Shopper shocked by $6 price tag on both muffin pack and bag of potatoes

You don’t need to spend a very long time in a grocery store to notice that there are clear inequities when it comes to pricing. And if you’re primarily shopping based on nutritional value, you’ll discover that you can cover your macros without necessarily breaking the bank.

Side Chef offers a few key principles folks can follow, including helpful ways to prep meals without turning it into a part-time job.

Purchasing raw ingredients and some basic spices, combined with a bit of cooking know-how, can go a long way. It isn’t until you see the cost of ready-made foods compared to these ingredients that you appreciate how much cheaper it is to make your own meals at home.

This is something that was glaringly apparent to TikToker @_sunnyinthe6 who couldn’t understand how the price of six muffins was identical to the cost of a 10-pound bag of potatoes at a NoFrills Supermarket.

She questioned the cost disparity between the baked goods versus the number of potatoes she could purchase with the same amount of money in the video.

“I wanna know is how do you justify selling muffins for the same price as a 10-pound bag of potatoes. 10 pounds. Six muffins,” the TikToker asks as she pans back and forth between the two items.

One commenter said that there’s more to consider than just the weight and quantity of the items when comparing prices between the two.

“Muffins: plastic case, label, flour, sugar, fruit, water, heat, paper muffin cup, potatoes: bag,potato any more questions,” they wrote.

Another echoed this sentiment, writing, “The muffins have more labor costs.”

Someone else penned, “You think someone got a a couple quarts of land growing muffins they harvest by the ton ? No there was prep work multiple ingredients multiple machine.”

But others thought the muffins were way overpriced, with a user stating, “Muffins suppose to be like 2 dollars.”

One TikTok user said folks could get even more potatoes for their dollar if they decided to buy them straight from the source.

“Buy 50lb bags of potatoes from farmers – way cheaper,” a user advised.

Food inflation has seen the prices of both groceries and restaurants skyrocket in the United States, with projections that they will only further increase throughout 2023. Budgeting resources urge folks to shop for in-season produce and goods at farmer’s markets in order to combat inflation while fulfilling their dietary needs (if accessible) in one’s area.

Some shopping influencers have also demonstrated ways they’ve managed to craft affordable grocery lists while shopping at budget retailers, like Dollar Tree.

