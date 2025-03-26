‘My hair is growing fast’: Expert lathers Nizoral shampoo. Then she shows how to use it to combat hair loss

Hair loss can be an unpleasant experience, especially for women. Stress, hormone fluctuation, and vitamin deficiencies are many factors that can cause this. One woman claims using Nizoral anti-dandruff shampoo a couple of times a week has helped her with her hair loss.

Featured Video

Beauty TikTok user @belallure holds a bottle of Nizoral anti-dandruff shampoo and pours the light blue liquid onto her hand. Then, a jump cut unveils her white-covered hands, implying she rubbed the shampoo into them. Finally, the content creator massages the shampoo into her damp scalp.

For anyone who is confused, she explains in the caption, “Hair care hack for hair loss: Use Nizoral 2-3x/ week, massage into your scalp for 10-15 min, then rinse. It fights DHT & reduces hair shedding!”

The Daily Dot reached out to @belallure via Instagram direct message and TikTok comment, as well as Kramer Laboratories via press email. The video has racked up over 265,000 views.

Advertisement

Viewers had mixed experiences

Some swear by this shampoo.

“This was recommended by my dermatologist for hair loss from TE & it works !!!” one viewer wrote.

“Yes! This works! My hair was falling out and I started using this once a week and my hair is growing fast,” a second stated.

Advertisement

However, others have had the opposite effect.

“Nizoral been drying the hell out of my scalp,” one viewer remarked.

“Don’t know if this works for post partum. I’ve been using it for a month and still loosing handfuls of hair,” another shared.

A third even revealed, “Yeah but the ingredients in it, activity cause hair loss.”

Advertisement

Nizoral: treats hair loss or creates it?

Ketoconazole is a medication that fights fungal infections and yeast and is an ingredient in Nizoral. Because this can block DHT (Dihydrotestosterone) levels by reducing inflammation and improving hair follicles, it can thicken hair. However, it must be consistently used to see results. Although it’s rare, some experience side effects like hair loss and drying of the scalp. In severe cases, it can produce an allergic reaction, the symptoms of which Cleveland Clinic states are:

Skin rash

Itching

Hives

Swelling of the face, lips, tongue, or throat

Burning, itching, crusting, or peeling of treated skin

Advertisement

Anyone considering using Nizoral should consult their doctor or dermatologist before use.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.