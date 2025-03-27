‘Somebody lost their job’: Driver trades in 2024 Lexus for brand-new Nissan. Why is dealership worker calling it an ‘upgrade’?

A car dealership salesman was criticized online after claiming a buyer “upgraded” their car. The upgrade? A 2024 Lexus LX600 to a 2025 Nissan Pathfinder.

In a TikTok that has 103,000 views, Nissan dealership worker, @puyallupnissan, compares the two vehicles. He claims that the Lexus model looks “dated” compared to Nissan’s offering.

However, several commenters replied that they would take a used Lexus over a new Nissan any day. Moreover, viewers thought the LX600 was a better looking car.

Buyer’s remorse?

The Nissan dealership worker begins his video holding up what looks like a bill of sale. According to him, a recent customer traded in their 2024 Lexus LX600.

He goes on to state that while he thinks the Lexus is “pretty nice,” he’s more excited to show folks the Nissan their customer traded it in for.

According to the sale sticker in his hand, the MSRP of the LX600 was a whopping $112,850.” Furthermore, the employee states these vehicles are “pretty rare to find.” After hopping in the vehicle and taking a seat, he says the interior’s “pretty typical for a 2024 luxury car.”

“Nothing that stands out that’s too impressive. But let’s try to figure out how to turn this on,” he says.

Next, he places the MSRP sticker inside of the LX600’s glovebox as he begins to look for the ignition button in the vehicle. He locates it but finds its placement on the infotainment screen right next to the steering wheel “odd.”

LX600 overview

Upon starting the vehicle, he comments on the “cool graphics” that show up on the car’s in-dash screen. Afterwards, he expresses his shock at seeing the car “only has 1,172 miles.” The dealership worker also seems happy to see the vehicle has “no warning lights,” remarking that “everything looks good there.”

Furthermore, he believes that “it’s pretty strange” the car is only sporting a singular sunroof. As opposed to a full panoramic one on top of the vehicle. Next, he points out that the car has a third row and wireless charging right in the front center driver’s console. Following this, he steps out of the vehicle and comments on its external appearance, noting a “white with charcoal interior.”

“The back end actually looks pretty good,” he states as he records the end of the car. Cracking open the car’s rear seats, he comments that it’s sporting a “bench” layout. This leads him to believe the LX600 is not the “upper package” offered by the JDM brand.

Upgrade?

The dealership worker goes on to claim the customer “upgraded” to a new Nissan. He then walks over to the 2025 Pathfinder while highlighting that the buyers were willing to trade in their Lexus with only 1,172 miles.

At the end of the clip, he shows a red Pathfinder sitting in the lot.

Many viewers felt this “upgrade” wasn’t an upgrade at all due to Lexus’ reliability. Viewers speculated the driver simply fell on hard times.

“That’s not an upgrade, that’s a we can’t afford the payment,” one said.

“Somebody lost their job,” another said.

US Nissan News reports that a Pathfinder Platinum 4WD, its priciest trim, tops out at $51,180. That MSRP point is less than half of what the LX600’s is. Furthermore, it’s possible that the buyers were able to get this vehicle at an even cheaper price point.

Nissan in trouble

That’s because Nissan sales have plummeted in recent years. In fact, some car enthusiasts have pointed out that some Nissan dealerships are selling never-before-driven, brand-new 2023 models sitting on their lots.

Sales for the brand’s SUVs have particularly tanked in America, as well. Motorbiscuit reported that these models are “tanking…with a 93% profit plunge.” Car-buying experts say it’s not uncommon for vehicles that aren’t selling well to retail for 20% off MSRP.

Which means that there’s a chance the buyers who purchased the 2025 Pathfinder, if it was a top trim model, for $40,944. This is a significant decrease from the “rare” LX600’s MSRP.

Another TikToker offered their blunt assessment of Nissan’s offerings. “There is no upgrading from a Lexus to a Nissan,” they wrote.

While someone else remarked, “Biggest downgrade so far this year.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Puyallup Nissan and Lexus via email for further comment.

