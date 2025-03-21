‘Insane price’: Expert shows 2013 Nissan Altima with 90,000 miles at Carmax for $15,000. Is that a good deal?

A car expert is going viral after giving TikTok viewers a tour of a 2013 Nissan Altima he says is for sale.

User @carsandkeys, who suggested he was out car shopping through the hashtags in his post, stumbled upon the Altima, which he claims is priced at around $15,000.

@carsandkeys gave viewers a look at the car’s interior, expressing some positive thoughts but also some reservations. It doesn’t seem like he made the purchase, however, as he pointed out parts of the car that didn’t feel “extravagant,” while other features pleasantly surprised him. As of Wednesday, his video had gained more than 14,700 views.

An inside tour of the 2013 Altima

Starting from the driver’s seat, @carsandkeys admired the interior, highlighting the “memory foam, NASA seats.”

He called them “surprisingly very comfortable.”

However, he soon pointed out the car’s locks and window switches, joking, “Have they been using these since the ’90s?” He added that the car felt like a “rental”—whatever that means.

Moving to the ignition, he noted it was “bulbous” instead of concave, adding, “It does not feel extravagant.” He concluded that the car was “in surprisingly good condition for being 12 years old” and mentioned it had 89,000 miles on it.

This price appears to be average for Altimas

While some viewers thought the Altima was overpriced, the price point isn’t entirely out of line.

Carvana’s website currently lists a 2013 Nissan Altima with just over 100,000 miles for $13,500. Another Altima S available in San Antonio, Texas, from CarMax costs just over $13,500 with 106,000 miles on it.

Several factors can affect a car’s value, including mileage, accident history, maintenance records, added features, and current market conditions. CoPilot points out that the Nissan Altima may not be the flashiest midsize sedan but is a solid option in its category, providing a balance between less and more desirable models.

“It remains one of the solid choices in the segment,” it wrote. “It provides a middle ground for the less and more desirable models in the midsize sedan market.”

Viewers say the price is not right

In the comments section of @carsandkeys’s video, several users said they couldn’t believe an Altima was that expensive.

“2013 Altima with 90K miles for 15K is obscene,” one person wrote.

Another echoed, “$15K is an insane price for that car. I can buy a 2013 ES350 with 90K miles for that price!”

A third commenter simply said, “Way way overpriced.”

Others questioned whether @carsandkeys would be as complimentary toward the Altima if he knew more about its engine. After all, many Altimas are equipped with a CVT transmission, which some mechanics have warned is less reliable than non-CVT equipped cars.

“How’s the transmission?” one user asked.

Another commented, “That transmission is on borrowed time.”

And a third commenter added, “That thing is on death row for a blown transmission if it hasn’t already happened once.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to @carsandkeys via TikTok and to Nissan through email for comment.

