‘That car can stay…you can have it’: Nissan driver takes car to dealership for oil change. They tell her she needs a new $6K transmission

When it comes to vehicle maintenance, almost nothing is worse that going in for a simple service and being told that something near catastrophic is wrong with your car.

One Nissan owner says she took her vehicle to the dealership for an oil change when one of the mechanics told her they discovered she needed a new transmission, something she was absolutely not ready to shell out money for.

In the video posted by TikTok user Nurse Tiff (@tiff.marieee), she says she was asked very casually if she wanted to pay for the $6,000 replacement of the transmission on her vehicle.

A $6k transmission repair

“Well, I’ve got to buy a new car,” she says in the video. “I brought my [expletive] car to Nissan to get an oil change, [and] they [expletive] tell me I need a new transmission. Bye. That [expletive] can stay there, you and that [expletive] car can go to [expletive].”

She continues, “You and that $6,000 transmission can go the [expletive] to [expletive] and stay there. $6,000? What that man going to say with a straight face? Boy, [expletive] you. No offense, I mean, I know it’s your job but bro, no. Then they kill me, ‘Do you want to take care of that today?’ Do you take Robux? Monopoly money?”

Tiff concludes, “I’m not paying you $6,000 U.S. dollars. So I don’t know how the [expletive] you even came at me with a straight face and asked me that question. That car can stay here, you can have it.”

What are signs your transmission needs repair?

While it is unclear from the video if Tiff noticed anything was wrong with her vehicle, there are a few signs a new transmission might be in order.

Indications include:

A burning smell

The check engine light comes on

Leaking transmission fluid

Difficulty shifting gears

Delayed movement

Regardless, Tiff insisted she would not be paying for this service on her vehicle, and asked for suggestions from viewers about what kind of car she should purchase to replace her 2014 Nissan.

Viewers offer vehicle recommendations

Viewers came through with vehicle recommendations, pointing the poster towards manufacturers like Mazda, Toyota and Lexus.

“Mazda 6! it’s a reliable, luxury feel, fast, safe, and maintenance is low and affordable!” one commenter wrote. “They have two engine types the 2.5 turbo and the 2.5 regular.”

“Mazda, Lexus, Toyota, Acura, Honda, Subaru. Take your pick,” another commenter wrote.

“Honda and Toyota girl. It’s reliable and they last long, it don’t make your pockets hurt,” a commenter wrote. “Trust.”

Some viewers raised their eyebrows at the price she was quoted for a transmission replacement, sharing that they were able to pay much less for a similar service.

“Mannnnn I just replaced the transmission on my 2014 Honda, mines was $4,000, I’m driving that paid off whip till the wheels fall off,” one commenter wrote.

“$6,000 for a new transmission? Take it somewhere else. It should be around $3k,” another commenter wrote.

“Paid $1,600 for my transmission to be rebuilt,” a commenter wrote. “It broke the day after the warranty expired. Won’t be doing that again.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Nurse Tiff via email for comment.

