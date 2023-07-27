‘We don’t deserve anything nice’: Company puts ice cream in workplace freezer for employees. There’s none left for workers on night shift

Anyone who’s worked the night shift at their job knows: Sometimes, it’s like you’re not even there.

Take, for example, a recent video from TikTok creator @recoveringemokid about missing out on workplace treats once the sun has set. The video has more than 875,000 views and 64,000 likes.

In the video, the creator takes the camera into a break room at his unnamed workplace and shows that a sign has been put up on the fridge reading: “Ice cream treats available in the freezer!”

“I’m like, that’s awesome! It’s really hot and humid out, so the company got us some ice cream treats,” the creator says.

Then @recoveringemokid opens up the freezer door to reveal nary an ice cream treat in sight—just a lone Outshine-brand frozen fruit pop.

“And then I remember: I’m a night-shifter,” he says, “and actually, we don’t deserve anything nice.” The camera then pans to a stack of empty ice cream treat boxes near the trash.

“But I’m glad day shit got to enjoy some,” the creator concludes.

As it turns out, this is a common experience for people who work the night shift, according to the comments section.

“I manage a 24/7 team and when we do stuff like this i ALWAYS stash stuff away for night shift, because this is so s****y. I’m sorry dude,” a viewer commented.

“As a night shifter, I totally feel this. ‘Oh, we bought pizza for everyone!’ No. You bought pizza for dayshift and don’t want to put away leftovers,” one commenter wrote.

“At one job, they would order food and a cake for staff birthdays but on my birthday, because I was night shift, day shift ate it all,” another commented.

“I always bought for both shifts. I would come back during night shift with fresh everything for those guys,” an everyday hero commented.

“I work the night shift at a warehouse and I’m honestly surprised we get water,” someone chimed in.

One comment read, “Night shifter for 15+ years. this is unbelievably real, and universal regardless of where you are.”

Another comment read, “One time corporate bought a sheet cake from Costco. day shift trapped flies in the box for us.”

According to a 2011 article from the American Psychological Association, the downsides of the night shift aren’t just a lack of ice cream. Hazards of working nights may include “restlessness, sleepiness on the job, fatigue, decreased attention and disruption of the body’s metabolic process,” according to the association.

In related recent news: Another TikTok user posted a viral TikTok saying that night-shift workers are “a whole different animal.”

