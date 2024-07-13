‘Sephora workers are always so mean’: Customer attempts to buy Kosas deodorant at brand-new Sephora location. It doesn’t go well

Shopping in certain stores can become overwhelming even for the most well-adjusted folks—and it certainly does not help when an employee who is supposed to help customers ends up being hostile.

Multiple shoppers have taken to social media platforms like TikTok to share their less-than-positive experiences with employees in-store. From one customer being yelled at for using a mirror in the store to touch up her makeup using her own products, to another sharing that she feels like employees constantly point out her biggest insecurities, shoppers have highlighted all the reasons they avoid shopping in the beauty retailer.

In a recent encounter with a Sephora employee that went awry, New York-based content creator Lohanny (@lohannysant on TikTok) says an employee rudely denied her a product, claiming they did not have it because they had just opened.

In the video posted to TikTok, which has drawn over 3 million views as of Saturday, Lohanny says she was asking for help finding a specific deodorant from the brand Kosas when an employee told her that they had just opened and did not receive much stock in a very rude tone of voice.

“So I went in there and I asked the person for help because I couldn’t find the green deodorant,” Lohanny says. “And she was like, ‘As you can see, we just opened.’ I was like, oh, OK, does that mean that you don’t have it?’”

Lohanny says the employee responded, “We just opened so clearly we didn’t get enough stock.”

“Sorry to interrupt, I guess,” Lohanny says. “I still had fun, though. I’ll find that green deodorant another day.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Lohanny and Sephora via email regarding the video.

Viewers are on her side

Several viewers commented on the video, sympathizing with the poster for the way she was treated for asking a very simple question.

“Yea that’s crazy, I would’ve asked you to wait a moment to check inventory and that’s it,” one commenter wrote. “Like why is that hard? Lol.”

“Sometimes I tell people ‘well I didn’t know that because I don’t work here’ when they rudely explain something,” another said.

“You’re so much better than me i would have been snapping back with attitude,” one commented.

Others wrote that they had been put off the beauty retailer by similar experiences in their stores.

“Sephora is always so mean,” one commenter wrote.

“This is why I go to ulta idk every experience I’ve had a Sephora has been terrible,” another commenter wrote.

“I went to Sephora yesterday and bought the Dr.Jart tiger grass Cicapair and the employee literally told me ‘do you even know how to use this?’” one said.

