‘Lesson learned’: Woman says someone destroyed her brand-new Nissan. Then viewers found out where she parked

A Nissan driver was shocked to see someone keyed her brand-new whip. Chiaki Summer (@chiakisummer) documented her frustration in a viral TikTok that’s garnered over 92,000 views.

Initially, many users sympathized with her plight. However, upon hearing why her car was keyed, they switched up, saying she was the one in the wrong.

“To whoever keyed my car, I hope Karma gets to you. I hope you have a really bad 2025; I hope your coffee is always watery,” she says into the camera.

She continues, “I hope your shoes never fit the same. I hope you drive over a nail. They didn’t just key one part of the car. It is literally all around the car.”

To make matters worse, Summer says her vehicle is brand new. “And guess what? I just bought this car,” she says.

She shows the extent of the damage to the vehicle. “First off, I first noticed this,” she says, pointing to a long scratch on the top portion of the Nissan’s trunk.

She travels around the car to show even more areas where it was keyed. “And then I come over to the driver’s side and I see this,” Summer says as she points out two long key lines that have been etched across both the driver and passenger side doors.

“What the heck is this? I go around my car, and it still continues, and it still continues,” she says.

Why was her car keyed?

Summer goes on to speculate why her whip was vandalized in the first place. According to the TikToker, it’s because she had obstructed a portion of a person’s driveway.

“I drive in LA, right? My theory is that I was blocking, literally three to five inches of their driveway. And then that person came out and keyed my car,” she says.

Although she concedes that she did park somewhat in front of the driveway, she believes the response was “a bit extreme.”

Furthermore, she says her car is equipped with a dashboard camera. However, it only operates when she’s driving, so she has no footage of what happened.

Viewers take sides

“Well…. Lesson learned. Park your car correctly,” one top comment on Summer’s video reads.

“First off that sucks your car got keyed. But blocking a driveway is unforgivable,” another said.

“I was with you until you said ‘blocking their driveway’. Lesson learned,” a third wrote.

However, some felt that the revenge was a step too far. “If someone blocked my driveway, yeah, I would be a little annoyed, but keying someone else’s ENTIRE car is completely uncalled for,” one shared.

It seems like Summer is taking the whole thing in stride. In response to a viewer who called what happened to her car “car-ma,” Summer posted a cry face emoji.

Blocking driveways in L.A.

According to Eufy, a tech company that specializes in home security products, cars that block driveways can be towed. And according to California’s Legislative Information website, blocking a driveway is in violation of California Vehicle Code 22500(e). This list of regulations clearly delineates that drivers cannot park “in front of a public or private driveway. Except that a bus engaged as a common carrier, schoolbus, or a taxicab may stop to load or unload passengers.”

However, one Redditor said that local law enforcement is slow to tow cars that block driveways. “I opened a case with LAPD and they just told me to gather evidence. I did. Sent it to them and they did nothing with it. This was 5 months ago,” they penned.

How much does key scratch removal cost?

The cost to remove key scratches ranges from $150 to $1,000, according to Value Penguin. “The amount you’ll end up paying will also depend on several other factors, including the length of the scratch, the color of your car and your comprehensive deductible,” the website states.

It would have been much more affordable for Summer’s car to get towed. The release fee in Los Angeles is $115, according to Official Police Garages.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Summer via email for further comment.

