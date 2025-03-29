‘It’s crumbling out’: Woman buys brand-new Winston Homebuilders house. Then she walks on the flooring



A woman is excited about her new manufactured home until a closer look reveals some glaring oversights.

In a TikTok with over 986,800 views, content creator Nikki (@jesuslovingmom) walks through the quality issues in her 2025 Winston Homebuilders house.

Nikki first explains that the managers for the home are in route to fix the issues with the home. She pans to the floor, which is covered in chalk circles.

“The chalk marks on the floor are everywhere there are lumps,” Nikki explains. She also mentions that the OSB (oriented strand board, a popular subflooring) can be felt through the floor.

Other issues include stone fireplace being grouted to the floor, the glass stove hood being grounded to the stone backing, OSB poking up through the bathroom floor, and grout crumbling out near the shower walls. The sliding back door near the dining room is also cracked, the tub appears to have draining issues, and repair work is obvious on the tub and the bathroom ceiling.

“We’ll see what they say,” Nikki concludes as the video ends.

In a short follow-up video, Nikki shows in-process repairs to her bathroom, saying, “they’re here working.”

Users Weigh In

In the comments, some users question the quality of the materials used in the home and the concept of a manufactured home in general.

“Fake floor, fake fire, fake stone. Workmanship is not the problem, materials are the problem,” wrote one user.

“Listen, I’ve been a flooring installer for 35 years and if you pick cheap stuff, that’s what happens. Everything is fake. That’s what you get,” a second viewer added.

“What do you expect from a manufactured home? It shifts, it has to travel and it’s all fake materials,” came a third comment.

“You get what you pay for. But these modular homes are so expensive and still junk,” chimed in a fourth user.

What is a manufactured home?

Manufactured homes are factory-built houses constructed according to national standards set by the federal government. The homes, which can be custom built, are delivered via truck to a home site and installed on the lot.

With the average cost of a newly built home in the U.S. at $500,000 manufactured homes, (which as of February 2022, average $128,000) are a cheaper alternative for the 22 million Americans that live in them.

In addition to costing less than a traditional new home, other advantages of a manufactured home include the faster speed at which they are constructed and how they can be easily repaired. Due to the standardized parts manufactured homes use and the option of a manufacturer warranty, issues can be easily fixed and faulty parts quickly replaced.

There are downsides to a manufactured home, however. They have less equity and are more likely to depreciate over time than a traditional home. There are also fewer loan options for most manufactured homes, so financing can be difficult. Furthermore, manufactured homes are harder to customize and/or update later on. Because the actual home is made at a factory, buyers don’t see it until it arrives at their location.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Nikki via email and Winston Homebuilders via email for more information.

