‘Old Yukon off Facebook marketplace with 220k on it could do this’: Mechanic says new GMC Yukons have no towing capacity

New cars are getting a bad reputation, and it may be well earned. According to New Atlas, new cars bought in the last few years “have twice as many quality problems as they had in 2010.” Multiple videos have documented how new cars, like BMW X3 or Kia, have issues that ended up costing them thousands of dollars. Recently, mechanic Tamayo_tech (@tamayo_tech) added the new GMC Yukon to the list.

In a short clip, viewed over 441,000 times and scored with a song from SpongeBob, Tamayo_tech shows the damage someone can cause when they surpass their towing capacity.

Before he zooms in to show viewers the damage, a text overlay reads, “When the customer decides to pull his camper with his Yukon.”

Many viewers blamed it on modern design flaws.

“Feel like manufacturers lie a lot about their towing capabilities too,” one said.

“Lol the motors to power all the electrical not town your camper lol,” a second joked.

“Check class action lawsuit for 2014 and newer models,” another suggested.

“This happened to a friends yukon denali that never towed an hardly even carried more than 4 ppl. 2 trannys in 80k miles,” another shared.

Others blamed the owner.

“This problem had a 25ft+ camper behind it,” a user said.

“Just because it can doesn’t mean it should,” a second agreed.

“Been towing 7.5k camper with mine for 10 years,” a user remarked.

“I’ve put about 7-8k behind my 97 f-150 pulled it like a champ no more than 60mph but it pulled it,” a fourth said.

What happens when a truck/SUV exceeds payload capacity?

According to a blog by Carzima Motors, a dealership in Lubbock, Texas, payload capactity is the amount of weight a truck carry, including in the bed and cabin. The payload number can be “found inside the driver’s side cabin door.”

“There are several indications that let you know your truck is carrying too much weight,” it writes. These include issues with like harder steering due to added pressure on the shocks and suspension, transmission failure, and structural damage.

What’s the towing limit on a new GMC Yukon?

The 2024 Yukon comes with a lot of towing options, so it can be easy to mistake your towing capacity if you are new to towing. According to Tameron Buick GMC, a used car dealership, towing capacity depends on whether or not it has 2-wheel-drive or 4-wheel-drive and on its optional equipment. This means a new GMC Yukon can range from 7,700 pounds to 8,400 pounds.

It’s a technology issue

An article by Money.com reports that vehicle quality has declined since 2021, with strange issues like defective cupholders, horns, and door handles. These issues are also compounded by an “increase of the average price of more than $7,000 in the past two years.”

According to research from J.D. Power, automakers have had issues with audio systems, faulty lane departure warning technology, and other driver assistance features, and issues with wireless connections.

The Daily Dot reached out to GMC via email and Tamayo_tech via TikTok Comments. No other form of contact was available.

