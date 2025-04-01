‘It’s definitely not safe’: Mechanic shows Goodyear tire. Then he explains why you should never overinflate your wheels

Once upon a time, “hypermilers” thought tire pressure inflation was the key to fuel efficiency. Spoiler: It’s also the key to premature tire death and a bumpy ride.

Featured Video

That’s the word from Royalty Auto Service in Georgia, whose recent viral TikTok has over 74,000 views. In the clip, owner Sherwood Cooke Jr. tells us to ignore the tire pressure rating on the outside of a tire. That is unless we want to replace it quickly.

“You’re not ever gonna set the tire pressure to the max of what the thing says on the side of the tire,” Cooke said. He advises using the automaker’s tire pressure rating on the placard inside a vehicle’s door, which is customized for each vehicle.

“We’d have some people that would say, ‘Yeah, but if I put more air in my tire, I’ll get better gas mileage.’ The problem with that is you’re trading off… because the tire is not going to last as long if you do that.”

Advertisement

Debunking hypermilers

The over-inflation trick was popular among “hypermilers,” who go to great lengths to squeeze every drop out of a tank of gas.

In the early 2000s, hypermiling promoted max tire pressure inflation as a “hack” to reduce rolling resistance. The logic is harder tires mean less contact with the road, which, in theory, equals better fuel economy. This does technically work, but it comes with serious trade-offs.

Tire overinflation can reduce rolling resistance slightly, but also leads to uneven wear. Other negatives include reduced braking performance, and increased risk of damage from potholes or curbs.

Advertisement

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has warned improper tire inflation is a leading cause of tire-related crashes.

Pro: You might save a few cents on gas. Con: You’ll pay more in tires, and potentially hospital bills.

Ignore sidewall tire pressure rating

In the video, Cooke lays it out clearly: Don’t inflate to the tire pressure on the tire sidewall. That’s a maximum load number, not a daily recommendation, he explains.

Advertisement

The number on the sidewall is the maximum cold inflation tire pressure the tire can handle at full load. It’s not what your vehicle needs for optimal performance. Every vehicle sold in the U.S. has a sticker—usually on the driver-side door jamb—with the manufacturer’s recommended tire pressure. That’s based on the weight, suspension, and intended use of your specific vehicle.

Overinflation, in simple terms, produces a reduced contact patch on the road. That means less traction, faster center tread wear, a harsher ride, and increased blowout risk on hot days or rough roads.

The people understand

From the looks of the comments section on the clip, Cooke’s message to disregard the tire pressure on tire walls is sinking in.

Advertisement

“The only other thing with over inflating (is you) give up traction for a small amount of gas mileage. Which would be horrible in the rain or any other adverse kind of weather,” one wrote.

We like this commenter who blamed a couple of dorks on TV for popularizing the hypermile fad. “I think the over inflation started with a Mythbusters episode years ago. They over inflated a sedans tires by 10-15 lbs and drove it for hundreds of miles and got 2 mpg better,” they wrote.

And there was this “one last thing” warning. “You didn’t mention in the summer time the road heat will increase the tire pressure. And if you inflate it too much they will explode.”

Advertisement

The Daily Dot reached out to Cooke via direct message and to Goodyear via email.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.