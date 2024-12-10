‘Can be incredibly dangerous’: Neurologist says don’t use this common household product in winter. It’s not because of house fires



A neurologist is going viral on TikTok after sharing three common things he doesn’t do in order to stay safe during the winter.

Dr. Bing (@doctor.bing), a self-described data nerd and brain health expert, said that he takes these precautions to protect both his physical and mental health. As of this writing, his clip promoting these three safeguards has amassed more than 1.5 million views.

What are the neurologists’ three tips?

The first tip from Dr. Bing is to never use a space heater without caution. “Space heaters can be incredibly dangerous if not used properly,” he warned. “And they are a leading cause of house fires during the winter.”

According to Dr. Bing, there are other risks associated with using space heaters. Improper use can lead to burns, fires, or even carbon monoxide poisoning. (To prevent this, the U.S. Department of Energy recommends installing a carbon monoxide detector if you own and use a small space heater.)

Secondly, Dr. Bing said that he always stretches before winter activities.

“The cold weather tricks your brain into thinking that you’re not working as hard as you are because you’re not feeling as hot or you’re not sweating as much,” he said.

This can be dangerous, though, as even simple tasks, including shoveling, are more intense than people realize. “And from a neurological perspective, overexertion can lead to fainting, which increases the risk of head injuries,” Dr. Bing said.

As a result, he recommended stretching for at least five to 10 minutes before partaking in any “winter activities.”

Lastly, the neurologist said that people should not ignore the impact that seasonal affective disorder has on brain health.

Seasonal affective disorder (SAD) is triggered by shorter days with less sunlight, which disrupts the brain’s production of serotonin.

“This is not just about feeling down. It can actually lead to significant cognitive and emotional changes such as poor concentration, fatigue, and a lack of motivation,” Dr. Bing said.

To manage things, he recommended buying and using a light box for 20-30 minutes each morning. This, he said, can be “highly effective.” But if you don’t feel like spending the money on a light box, he said other outlets like exercise, outdoor activities during daylight hours, and maintaining a consistent sleep schedule can also help combat SAD symptoms.

Viewers offer feedback to doctor’s suggestions

In the comments section of Dr. Bing’s video, several viewers said that they’ve experienced SAD. Symptoms include a persistent low mood, irritability, low self-esteem, and feeling stressed or anxious. Unlike normal depression, though, these symptoms usually start in the autumn or winter and improve by spring.

“I work in a basement in Cleveland Ohio,” one woman shared. “The SAD is REAL.”

“I am usually affected by SAD,” another said. “Like big SAD.”

“Try having seasonal depression from lack of sunlight while being a nightshift worker,” a third viewer added. “Haven’t seen the sun since October. I wake up and it’s dark. I get out of work and it’s dark.”

Others, however, said that they were most shocked by Dr. Bing’s advice regarding space heaters. Some pointed out that the neurologist’s video was likely speaking solely about kerosene versus electric space heaters.

“Not me slowly looking at my space heater,” one viewer quipped.

“My aunt’s house burned down a few years ago because of a space heater,” another shared. “I never leave mine unattended or sleep with it on.”

“Be cautious with space heaters with remotes,” a third user advised. “The relay can short and turn the heater on, always unplug when you are leaving the house.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Dr. Bing via TikTok comment.

