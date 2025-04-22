‘This is literally why I have cameras all around my home!’: Woman catches neighbor denting her car in the driveway. Now what?

Car accidents are never fun to deal with, especially when the person you are dealing with has no car insurance.

Featured Video

In a TikTok with more than 81,300 views, Natalie (@nataliemarquez77) shares about an incident where her car was dented by her neighbor with no insurance. Here’s how she navigated this tricky situation—and what you can learn from it.

Home security cameras save the day

In the TikTok, this content creator details a recent hit-and-run car accident that took place in her neighborhood and how her home security cameras caught everything.

Advertisement

In the two-part TikTok, Natalie reveals the importance of home security cameras. It all started when Natalie’s neighbor smashed into the back of the car, leaving a noticeable dent. The TikTok clearly shows the car being hit and pieces of the back bumper falling off onto the road. Realizing the damage done, the driver then speeds off with evidence of the damaged bumper: They attempted to clean up the accident scene by removing the evidence of damage.

Natalie noticed her damaged bumper and checked the home security cameras. She confronts her neighbor only to be gaslit multiple times. The neighbor ignored multiple calls, failed to leave a note on the windshield, and remained “busy.” Once she was finally contacted, the neighbor begged Natalie to not bring insurance into this.

Natalie refused and demanded her neighbor’s insurance info. (She says she has Mercury Insurance.) The neighbor failed to provide useful information so the cops were called. The cops only got the name of her insurance with no policy numbers.

While Natalie tried to play nice, she provided the security footage to her insurance. Her insurance found out the neighbor did not have insurance at all. The company told Natalie to get her car repaired and everything will be handled.

Advertisement

“We have her info and we’ll be collecting money,” the insurance company told Natalie.

What to do if the hit-and-run driver has no car insurance

Dealing with an accident is never a pleasant experience, especially when the other party involved doesn’t have insurance. When an accident happens, typically each driver exchanges insurance policies and the insurance companies will handle the matter. So what do you do when the other driver doesn’t have insurance?

First, gather any information readily available including license plate, car make, model, color, name, time, location, and photos. Using this information, file a police report. Police reports are required for insurance claims so it’s best to make it official.

Advertisement

From here, your insurance will provide insight on the next steps. Most insurances will have policies that protect drivers from uninsured drivers. These policies can include uninsured motorist property damage (UMPD) or collision coverage. If your insurance provides these policies, the car can be fixed and covered under insurance.

Insurance companies will then go after the hit-and-run driver to collect money. This process is known as subrogation. AllState reports subrogation is a way to protect you and your insurance company from paying for a car accident that wasn’t your fault.

Subrogation allows your insurer to recoup costs including deductible, medical bills, and car repair. A successful subrogation gets you and the insurance company a refund.

“They will go after that person. My insurance went after the house and won the house from the guy who hit me and had no insurance. Covered all the damages and my lawyer also got his share as well,” one TikTok commenter shared.

Advertisement

“Most auto insurance companies will go after the hit-and-run driver. They want their money,” one TikTok commenter added.

What did the viewers think about this?

All’s well that ends well, apparently. And viewers emphatically chimed in with personal examples.

“This is literally why I have cameras all around my home!” one shared.

Advertisement

“If she doesn’t have insurance you can get a quote on the damages and sue her in small claims court for the total of damages,” one commented.

“My neighbor backed into my mom’s car when she visited me and lied. Thankfully we have cameras,” one said.

“You can use your insurance and they will in turn subrogate against her like put liens on her and all,” one added.

This TikTok has more than 81,300 views with more than 3,900 likes.

Advertisement

The Daily Dot has contacted @nataliemarquez77 for more information.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.