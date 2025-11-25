“My culture is not a costume!”: Gamers roast NBA 2K for adding quarter zips instead of fixing the game

The viral quarter zip trend that’s been upgrading fits on TikTok has reached all the way to the virtual world with new NBA 2K outfits. The basketball video game series announced the update last week after videos showing off the quarter zip sweater lifestyle spread across the platform, especially among young Black men.

While the virtual shirts are selling, some fans would prefer publisher 2K fixed issues with the games, not to mention the industry itself.

NBA 2K ads quarter zip shirts

The official NBA 2K account announced the addition of quarter zips to 2K26 on Nov. 19, not long after the topic started trending on TikTok.

“Quarter zips are taking over,” they tweeted. “Pick yours up now from Rhone at the NBA Store in The City!”

Quarter zips are taking over 😎



Pick yours up now from Rhone at the NBA Store in The City! pic.twitter.com/MFq21zoSDc — NBA 2K (@NBA2K) November 19, 2025

Players of the latest in the NBA 2K series can find multiple clothing shops in “The City” map, each of which contains outfit options for players including branded items—and as of last Wednesday, quarter zip tops. Leveling up your crew grants access to more clothing items, so if you’re not seeing them yet, try beefing up your numbers.

Once you’ve purchased what you want, you can customize your team on the “Crew Management” screen.

What is TikTok’s quarter zip trend?

In recent weeks, Black TikTok has embraced quarter zip sweaters as an indicator that the wearer is leveling up in life. Some have gone as far as saying it’s a “lifestyle” rather than a simple fashion choice.

The videos consist largely of skits and “outfit checks” as young men upgrade from athleisure to the more versatile sweaters. Pairing them with ironed slacks and square-toe boots allows for a seamless transition into business casual. You can even pop that quarter zip over your collared shirt and tie, as demonstrated by @charlie.dior1.

“The quarter zip sweater isn’t a trend to me,” Charles told the Daily Dot. “You’ve seen it in my videos for a reason. It fits my day-to-day routine, works with everything, and stays practical in any season. People call it a trend because it’s viral right now, but for many of us it’s a lifestyle.”

It’s so popular that Instagram user @reeno.0_ organized a quarter zip meetup at the American Dream mall in East Rutherford, New Jersey last Saturday.

“You know exactly who you’re targeting”

While fans of the quarter zip sweater celebrated, 2K’s announcement on X was met with a lot of complaints about more important game features and diversity issues within the gaming industry. The microtransaction update proved to some that the publisher is paying attention to its core demographic, but only responding selectively to their desires.

“2k we need more micro transactions on this game minus the micro and trans,” wrote @DREAMER_MDMRG.

“You know exactly who you’re targeting @NBA2K,” @DevanteVaughan observed. “How about some internships for the youngins so they can wear some quarter zips to work?”

“So the fact they posted this lets me know THEY SEE EVERYTHING WE SAY!!!!” said @_xCalicutt.

Everyone else just made the same joke.

“My culture is not a costume!” wrote @Officially_MK_.

