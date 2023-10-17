‘It literally made my armpits lighter’: Esthetician shares PSA on Naturium body wash

A licensed esthetician named Jessica (@jessdsa_best) recently took to TikTok to dispel notions about a particular product from popular skincare line Naturium, in a viral video posted last week.

Jessica stitched her video to another clip from fellow TikToker The Quintessential Girly Girl (@nimilolu), who claimed that Naturium’s The Smoother Glycolic Acid Exfoliating Body Wash worsened her hyperpigmentation. However, Jessica cautioned viewers against taking the word of the influencer when judging the product.

“I swear by this body wash,” Jessica told her viewers, while showing off her own bottle which she said had been used so much, it was missing its cap. “The fact that people would choose to open their phone and spread misinformation versus literally reading something that they’re holding in their hand honestly terrifies me.”

When it comes to choosing skincare and other beauty products, “reading cannot be optional,” Jessica emphasized.

“The back label of this bottle shows in black, bold letters, ‘Sunburn alert,’ meaning in the event that you’re using this and going out into the direct sun, it will cause sun skin sensitivities,” she explained in her video, holding up the Naturium body wash. “Anybody who knows anything about skin knows that using acids sensitizes the skin.”

Jessica urged her viewers to use sunscreen, especially when using a products with ingredients like glycolic acid.

Viewers appreciated Jessica sharing the information, and they requested other products recommendations for hyperpigmentation in the comments.

“Naturium is some of the best stuff on the market. But like everything reading is key,” one wrote.

“Blanket statements like that are so wild!” another claimed. “I used that all summer with African sponge and my skin is the best ever.”

“It literally made my armpits lighter,” claimed another, before adding, “I also have always used glycolic acid on my face. Like what are people talking abt?”

When emailed for further comment Jessica told Daily Dot, “I felt it was important to make the video I made because as a licensed skin care professional and instructor, it’s my duty to properly educate on skin care, especially during these heavily influenced times when misinformation is so easily spread.”

She also added that she has used the Naturium body wash for a year and started seeing results after only a couple showers.

“Hyperpigmentation is just something that many people deal with from head to toe for various reasons,” she told the publication. She also re-emphasized the use of sunscreen to reduce hyperpigmentation, as well as products from the Faded line at Topicals.