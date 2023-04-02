‘I thought it would be a classic dish’: Customer blasts Nathan’s Famous for mac and cheese and hot dog order

A woman’s clip went viral on TikTok after she revealed her unusual mac and cheese hotdog order from Nathan’s Famous Hotdogs.

The 10-second video was uploaded by TikTok user @ghost_puddles where she shows a pizza box sitting on her kitchen counter.

“So, I ordered Mac and cheese hotdogs ’cause I thought it would be like a classic dish,” the content creator says, opening the pizza box.

Then, she bursts into laughter as she unveils her mac and cheese hotdog order: a container full of mac and cheese— topped with a single hot dog.

The Daily Dot reached out to @ghost_puddles via TikTok comment and direct message. The video amassed over 899,000 views as of Sunday, where people in the comments also had a good laugh.

“THE HOT DOG ON TOP IS SENDING ME,” one viewer wrote.

“I am in fucking tears over the laugh oh my god i can’t stop watching,” a second shared.

“I just spit out my food LMAO,” a third revealed.

Some thought the concoction still looked good.

“Honestly looks bussin tho,” one user said.

“Still looks good asf ngl,” a second agreed.

“I mean it looks fire,” a third echoed.

The TikToker confirmed in the comments that the food was actually good.

However, others stated how the content creator quite literally “got what she asked for.”

“I don’t see the issue here. Seems like what was ordered,” one person stated.

“You got what you deserved,” a second commented.

“Girl that’s what u get bc ik u can make that at home for 2 cents,” a third remarked.