‘I’m a nail tech and it is 100% illegal’: Woman gets her nails done. Then she notices fungus under her nails

Getting your nails done is supposed to be a relaxing, feel-good experience. A little self-care, a beauty refresh—maybe even a confidence boost.

However, for one woman on TikTok, her trip to the salon left her with something unexpected.

TikTok user Kaycee (@kayceehere) shared a video that’s now been viewed over 2 million times, explaining that something strange was happening to her nails.

What went wrong?

“I think I got a fungus from the nail salon, so come with me to get my acrylics taken off,” she says at the start of her clip.

She explains that she got an acrylic overlay on her natural nails and had them filled about two weeks prior. But now, she was noticing some dark discoloration beneath the acrylics.

“You can see right here the darkness that’s under the acrylic,” she says, showing a spot on her thumb. “Hopefully, it’s not mold, but it’s not looking good.”

Then, she points out that the issue is appearing on multiple fingers.

“I noticed it starting to pop up on this finger,” she says, pointing to her middle finger. “And then also a little bit on this finger too,” referencing her ring finger.

Hoping to get some answers, Kaycee heads to a salon to have the acrylics removed. But the process, which she films, leaves commenters outraged.

In the video, a nail technician uses an acrylic nail tip to remove the acrylics—a method many viewers claimed is not only harmful but “illegal.”

And once the acrylics are off, the bad news is confirmed.

“Yep, I sure do have some nail fungus,” Kaycee says, showing the damage. The dark discoloration is clearly visible on the three affected nails.

It’s important to note nail technicians aren’t allowed to diagnose any infections. A trip to the dermatologist might be necessary if the discoloration doesn’t clear up.

What can cause nail fungus after a manicure?

According to dermatologists, nail fungus can develop if moisture gets trapped under acrylics, creating the perfect environment for bacteria to grow.

Additionally, it can result from unsanitary tools, improper application, or damaged nails.

Experts recommend going to licensed, reputable salons that follow strict sanitation practices. If something seems off—like dirty tools or rushed work—it’s best to speak up or find another place to go.

To treat infected nails, the Mayo Clinic recommends seeing a medical professional, who will most likely prescribe medicated nail polishes or creams, though full recovery can take several months to a year.

The removal process shocks viewers

The improper acrylic removal process in Kaycee’s video sparked outrage in the comments section.

“I’m a licensed nail tech and It is 100% illegal for them to pop off your acrylics like that,” said one viewer. “Run and never look back.”

While forcibly removing acrylics isn’t explicitly illegal, a customer may have grounds for legal action if it results in significant damage or injury.

“Omg the way she ripped those off guuurl that’s a chop shop,” exclaimed another. “Please get your nails soaked off and save your natural nails.”

Most professionals recommend soaking acrylics in acetone to soften them, then gently remove them. Forcibly ripping them off, as Kaycee’s nail tech did, can cause serious damage to the natural nail.

“I stopped going to nail salons!” shared a third.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Kaycee via email for more information.

