‘This is your sign’: Woman has habit of biting her nails. It lands her in the hospital

A woman’s nail-picking habit landed her in the ER.

Her experience inspired a PSA video that racked up over 3.5 million likes.

In the viral video with over 42.7 million views, TikToker Bre (@breezzyy.yy) showed what happened in the aftermath of picking at her cuticle.

“Your sign to stop biting your nails,” text overlaid on the clip read.

How a small cut turned into a big problem

According to the content creator, a small cut on her finger turned into a big problem after she picked at it.

“1. I had a small cut on my finger from picking at my cuticle,” she wrote in the video’s caption. “2. Bacteria got in and caused my finger to swell so they did a minor surgery to wash out the bacteria.”

Bre showed off her treated hand.

Doctors wrapped it in gauze and bandages.

“I have all my fingers,” she assured in the video’s caption.

A cuticle infection is also known as paronychia. Typically, these infections are caused by bacteria and can be treated with antibiotics. It is common among people who bite their nails or cuticles.

It also is more likely to happen to people who work with chemicals but do not wear protective gloves, work with water, or have underlying skin conditions.

In rare circumstances, the infection can progress and attack bone. This can lead to a serious infection.

In the video’s comments section, many responded by sharing stories about their own battles with nail-biting and picking.

“It literally took trigeminal neuralgia to get me to stop biting my nails,” user Elizabeth Kay wrote.

“I stopped biting my nails but now I pick at my scalp,” user Nessa commented.

“I’ve been biting my nails for 40+ years.. I think you did it wrong,” user MykalSoCal wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to user Bre via TikTok comment and direct message.

