‘We paid a lot of money’: Man checks into Marriott’s Moxy hotel in Nashville. Then he looks at the window

If you find yourself passing through downtown Nashville, watch out for the Moxy Hotel. According to Nathan Weaver (@nathanweaver5) in a recent viral video, it may be in the running for weirdest hotel in the world—and not in a good way.

Posted Tuesday, Weaver’s video documenting all the unusual aspects of the hotel has nearly 300,000 views as of publication.

The weirdest hotel ever?

“So I just checked into my hotel room in Nashville, and I’m not even kidding you, this is the weirdest hotel I’ve ever been to in my entire life. Let me show you.” Weaver then flips the camera to reveal a wood-paneled wall with folding furniture hanging off of it.

The text at the bottom of the screen reads, “Weirdest hotel in the world. Help…?”

“Right as you walk in, there’s these [expletive] tables and chairs, just hung up on the wall.” A tray table, a folding chair, and a small circular folding table all hang from pegs along the wall. The tray table has a small, folded plastic laundry bag draped over it. “I don’t even know what this is,” Weaver admits. “I’m guessing it’s a barf bag.”

Weaver moves past a TV to show the other side of the wall. He reveals more pegs, with a group of hangers attached to them. “The closet isn’t even a closet, it’s just these hangers that are here on the wall,” he explains, rattling the hangers for emphasis.

What’s wrong with the rest of the room?

“We have this big, beautiful window,” Weaver continues, panning to a large rectangular view of a cityscape on the adjacent wall. “But wait, it’s not actually a real window—because I have this dial you turn to make it nighttime.” He crosses the room and turns a large dial, changing the lighting of the cityscape panel from day to night.

“But then, even though it’s a fake window, it still has real life curtains,” Weaver reveals. He grabs a blind wand and drags it across the window, closing the curtains on the faux city view. Then, he turns his attention to his mattress.

“And the mattress is like, six inches off the ground—there’s no box spring—and the phone is from the ‘70s.” He ends the video zooming in on a gray-and-orange fake rotary phone sitting on his bedside table. A closer look reveals that the numbers on the “rotary” wheel are actually just stylized buttons.

In the caption, Weaver calls the hotel out directly. “@Moxy Hotels Downtown Nashville what is going on here,” he writes. “#help.”

Hotel hubbub gets heated

The majority of commenters sided against Weaver, criticizing him for not knowing common hotel features.

“You don’t need a box spring with a platform bed, and that’s not a rotary phone,” one user corrected.

“I’m almost positive there were pictures online,” one of the top commenters wagered. “Did you book it or did your mom?”

“Normalize being an adult and doing research before booking a hotel,” another user said.

“I’m functionally illiterate,” Weaver replied.

Moxy fans weigh in

A few commenters agreed with Weaver’s assessment of the hotel.

“No real windows would make me crash out and claustrophobia would come out full force,” admitted a user.

“That’s not a hotel room, that’s an indoor cabin on a cruise ship,” a different commenter complained.

Other commenters urged Weaver to focus on the other experiences the hotel provided outside the room itself.

“Love Moxy hotels! They are designed for guests to get out and explore or hang out in their game area,” a woman explained. “They are mainly for sleeping, not sitting in your room.”

“The lobby always smells great & you get a free drink at the bar so you socialize with ppl… I like the concept on occasion,” someone else said. “Go see Nashville-take that $ you saved bc even a seltzer is $18 on Broadway!”

Was all this information about the room on the website?

If you go to the website for the Moxy in Downtown Nashville, there are pictures of their different room types, but some things listed in the video aren’t immediately apparent. Each room only has two to three photos of it, and depending on the angle, you can’t completely make out every detail.

For example, it appears that Weaver booked a “Larger Guest Room,” and in the two pictures, the peg-wall-closet is difficult to spot past the TV. However, other “weird” aspects of the room—such as the hanging furniture, retro phone, and platform bed—are all clearly on display in the picture.

When it comes to the window panel, however, it is difficult to know what to expect going in. Not only does the view from every room’s window look realistic (if a bit too crisp and clean) in photos, but they also have an option for a “Windowless Room.” Said “windowless” room still contains a smaller “window” that is visibly made up of monitors. Because of this, it’s difficult to determine from the website which rooms, if any, have real windows.

The Daily Dot reached out to Weaver via TikTok comment and direct message, and Moxy Hotels via email and direct message.



