Morgan Wallen was ‘canceled’ for using a slur, but has it impacted his career?

Morgan Wallen recently announced an extension to his 2023 One Night at a Time tour, proving that the controversy that led some to complain he had been “canceled” just two years ago ultimately doesn’t seem to have damaged his career at all.

Wallen is a country singer who grew up in Sneedville, Tennessee, before moving to Knox County during his teen years. He first gained attention for his music on the sixth season of The Voice, where he competed on both Usher and Adam Levine’s teams. He did not win The Voice, eliminated by the audience vote during the playoffs. However, his stint on the reality show resulted in his getting signed to Panacea Records, and he released his debut EP in 2015.

Why is Morgan Wallen controversial?

Aside from being a singer, Wallen may be best known for the controversy he stirred up in 2021 after a video was released of him used the N-word.

Fellow country stars like Maren Morris, Kelsea Ballerini, and Mickey Guyton publicly criticized the incident, and Wallen briefly faced repercussions in the industry by being taken off the radio in certain locations and removed from Spotify’s Hot Country playlist. He apologized shortly after, and asked fans not to defend what he said.

Despite all this, Wallen’s career has clearly recovered since then, as he’s gone on to make three successful albums. His most recent, One Thing at a Time, debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 back in March 2023, and shows on his current stadium tour have been selling out.

Morgan Wallen on tour

The country singer has been on the road since March of this year, performing music from his third studio album, One Thing at a Time. The 2023 leg of the tour initially ended on Dec. 3, with a concert at London’s O2 Arena. Now, Wallen will start back up in April 2024, with stops scheduled throughout the United States through Aug. 9.

A number of shows slated to take place earlier this year were initially postponed due to Wallen injuring his vocal cords, keeping him on vocal rest for six weeks. One of his shows in Oxford, Mississippi, was called off just minutes before he was meant to perform—although Oxford has been rescheduled as one of the Spring 2024 dates.

What new stops have been added to Morgan Wallen’s tour?

Wallen announced via Instagram that his tour was extending into next year, and ultimately added the additional dates to keep up with demand. Here’s the complete list of 2024 shows so far:

April 4 & 5: Indianapolis, Ind. / Lucas Oil Stadium

April 20: Oxford, Miss. / Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

May 2, 3, & 4: Nashville, Tenn. / Nissan Stadium

June 20 & 21: Minneapolis, Minn. / U.S. Bank Stadium

June 27 & 28: Denver, Colo. / Empower Field at Mile High

July 11 & 12: Tampa, Fla. / Raymond James Stadium

July 18 & 19: Charlotte, N.C. / Bank of America Stadium

July 25 & 26: Arlington, Texas / AT&T Stadium

August 1 & 2: Kansas City, Mo. / Geha Field at Arrowhead Stadium

August 8 & 9: Las Vegas, Nev. / Allegiant Stadium

Special guest performers will include Bailey Zimmerman, Jelly Roll, Jon Pardi, Lainey Wilson, Nate Smith, Bryan Martin, Lauren Watkins, and/or Ella Langley, depending on the city.

ANOTHER TEN!#MorganWallen once again extends his biggest ever country “One Night At A Time World Tour”.



— Check the new dates and get access to tickets here: https://t.co/78hLa2zBPK pic.twitter.com/gBUD91azgd — Morgan Wallen  (@UpdatesOfMorgan) September 29, 2023

How expensive are Morgan Wallen tickets?

Verified fan registration for the new leg of the tour closed on Oct. 1, but there will be a general sale for the new shows beginning on Oct. 9, accessible through Live Nation.

Fans have been frustrated at the face value cost of these tickets, with some reporting general admission pit tickets costing as much as $882 each including fees.

This is how you do your fans @MorganWallen? Glad I saw you last year because these tickets are a joke. #MorganWallenConcert #MorganWallen pic.twitter.com/PvjV3WQMoz — KAC (@KC2THEEND) October 5, 2023

And that’s for those who are lucky enough to score tickets through the official sale. Fans forced to turn to scalpers are looking at even steeper prices. Next year’s May 2 show in Nashville, for instance, currently has tickets listed on StubHub from $194 to upwards of $4000.

Some fans have reported the prices dropping dramatically shortly before showtime, which may be the best bet for those willing to take a risk and wait it out.