‘Literally go to the dollar store’: Expert shares how to get rid of moles with baking soda trick. You just need one other ingredient

Moles on the skin are a dark cluster of pigment-forming cells called melanocytes. These are typically harmless but if you want to get rid of them, an expert has you covered, revealing how to do so with baking soda and castor oil.

The video was uploaded by TikTok user @daddybrownn who posts content about baking soda hacks. This was no different. “I’m gonna teach you how to get rid of moles that you don’t want on your body without going to the doctor and without using harmful chemicals at all. Literally, go to the dollar store,” he said, taking out both baking soda and a bottle of caster oil. “Grab some baking soda and some castor oil.” The hack is to make a paste made out of baking soda and caster oil to eliminate unwanted moles.

Next, the content creator whipped out a measuring spoon and put it into the baking soda. “You’re gonna need a one-to-one ratio. I’m gonna be doing half a teaspoon of baking soda,” he said, dumping the half a teaspoon of baking soda into a small bowl. Afterward, he added half a teaspoon of caster oil. Once @daddybrownn was done, he began mixing the contents with his finger. “Now, all you do is mix it together until it looks a little pasty consistency.”

Then, he unveiled the white paste in the bowl. “What you’re gonna do is apply the paste onto any mole that you don’t want. Put it on at night time. Let it sit there overnight,” he instructed. “The baking soda is gonna dry out the skin which is gonna remove the mole and the caster oil is going to help protect your skin.”

The Daily Dot reached out to @daddybrown via TikTok comment and direct message. The video amassed 2 million views. In the comments section, viewers had different results.

“I did this with only Castro oil applied it on my mole covered it with the Band-Aid did it until it fell off,” one viewer shared.

“did it for 2 months, then had to spend $600 to get it removed,” a second commented.

“this is also great for wrinkles, acne scars, sun spots, you name it,” a third added.

On the other hand, some thought the content creator was referring to different moles.

“at first I thought you meant the rodent..lol i am like where is he going with this,” one user joked.

“I just got so excited because I thought you meant moles in your yard,” another echoed.

Despite this, @daddybrownn replied to this, “You can use castor oil and spread it throughout your yard. Moles hate it!!”

Does this get rid of moles on your skin?

There is conflicting data on whether this works, dubbing this a theory. “Mixing castor oil and baking soda creates an ointment that may remove moles if applied for several weeks. The theory is that the baking soda dries out the mole, while the castor oil helps protect the skin,” per Medical News Today.

What about wrinkles?

Although there’s not much information about this combination, however, castor oil itself does help with wrinkles. It doesn’t prevent wrinkles but slows them down. Because castor oil is rich in antioxidants and fatty acids, it smooths and moisturizes your skin and can reduce the appearance of wrinkles. “Studies have shown that castor oil is an effective antioxidant and anti-inflammatory—both of which help fight free radicals and may slow the aging process,” per Healthline.

And acne?

However, this combination isn’t advised for acne. According to Healthline, this may worsen acne, causing drying of the skin, worsening acne, and premature wrinkles. How does this happen?

The baking soda messes with the skin’s pH level. “The skin is a naturally acidic organ with pH of 4.5 to 5.5. This range is healthy — it keeps the skin moisturized with healthy oils while also protecting the organ from bacteria and pollution. Disrupting this pH acid mantle can have damaging side effects, specifically to the skin,” per Healthline.

How about sunspots?

Baking soda doesn’t help with sunspots but castor oil alone can. The fatty acids in castor oil rejuvenate skin, create healthy tissue, and reduce pigmentation but it doesn’t remove them completely.

“After a few applications, your skin tone may appear more evened out, giving a brighter appearance. Castor oil may help lighten age spots over time, but other, more-effective, treatment options are available for age spot removal,” per Family Focus Eye Care.”

Wait, what about the rodents in your yard?

According to House Digest, baking soda isn’t the most effective method for removing moles where castor oil can deter them. It’s recommended to choose an alternative to this. “Baking soda isn’t always effective in ridding your yard of moles, and, in fact, can cause them harm, but other natural pest control methods like castor oil can help in a pinch. While castor oil doesn’t poison garden moles, it’ll give them an upset stomach if they eat it,” per House Digest.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.