‘Changed my A/C too’: Driver says he got mold poisoning through his car. Here’s how

A man inadvertently turned his parents’ car into a Petri dish on wheels due to one strange mishap. As a result, he’s reporting that he’s battling what he terms “mold poisoning.”

The video with the news comes from creator Liam Metin (@liam.metin/), who posted an update on Thursday to a continuing saga that he’s been documenting on TikTok.

The original horrifying video, put up on Sunday, has drawn more than 17.2 million views.

How the mold started growing

In that video, he confesses that he spilled blue cheese in his parents’ car, and as a result, mold grew throughout the interior, including on the front passenger seat, the rear seats, and the floorboards.

Thursday’s update, gathering more than 1.2 million views, starts with Metin’s grim assessment of his life. “So a little update on the car,” he begins. “I have mold poisoning. Yes, me, not the vehicle. Me, it’s in my lungs, it’s in my sinuses, and I had to go to the doctor because I was having some symptoms. And he was like, yep, you’ve got mold poisoning.”

He then reveals that he’s been put on an anti-fungal medicine and also prescribed glutathione, which according to WebMD, “is involved in tissue building and repair, making chemicals and proteins needed in the body, and in immune system function.”

Metin goes on to explain, “I just don’t feel like I deserve this. I don’t understand how this occurred. I got mold poisoning from blue cheese.”

What is mold toxicity?

He also assesses that the afflicted car is “doing OK,” even though his accompanying caption notes, “Changed my A/C too cause that can spread mold.”

According to Parsley Health, mold toxicity is “commonly overlooked in conventional medicine,” but as the article asserts, “Symptoms from mold exposure are real and affect people every year, including homeowners, renters, and employees working in environments prone to mold exposure.”

It adds, “Mold toxicity can cause a wide range of symptoms that can be hard for you to describe. Your provider may also have a hard time piecing together why you’re experiencing certain symptoms. This is especially true if they don’t have experience and training in mold issues.”

Viewers react to the story

Commenters, who he thanked for providing suggestions on how to beat back the mold in his previous video, weighed in.

“Baby, please just tell the insurance you totaled the car,” one suggested.

Another thought he might have a case, noting, “These seats and all fabric and carpeting need to be gutted. The cloth parts of the door everything. That would cost more at that point than getting a new car lol.”

Someone else added, “At this point, get a full detail done by a professional. or, you get antifungal cleaners at Home Depot like Concrobium, then after doing that rent an ozone machine and set it in there for a day or two.”

Even corporate accounts weighed in, with Carfax assessing, “Babe, we are deeply concerned,” and Doordash contributing, “New fear of blue cheese unlocked.”

