‘Everyone needs to get the food recall app!’: Woman issues warning over Milo’s Poultry Farms and Tony’s Fresh Market eggs

Depending on where you live, it might be best to nix the eggs from your grocery list.

A content creator who focuses her work on bringing important news bulletins and conspiracy theories to the attention of her viewers is warning not to purchase eggs from two major regional brands, due to a salmonella outbreak.

In a video posted to TikTok, Aja (@.aja_ba) tells more than 5.5 million viewers of the outbreak, warning against eating eggs at all.

“The attack on breakfast foods is imminent,” she says in the video. “Whatever you do, do not eat you an egg right now. Today is September 7th, and as of today, eggs are on recall, a really really bad recall.”

Aja alleges that the recall was released on Sept. 6. “Already six people in one state of [Illinois] have been sent to the hospital, and 24 in multiple other states total. That means that this is spreading at a massive rate, and do not consume eggs right now,” she says. “Leave the f*cking chickens at the store.”

She elaborates that the two main brands of eggs affected are Milo’s Poultry Farm and Tony’s Fresh Market branded eggs, including organic eggs. She highlights that a warning came from the Centers for Disease Control for Michigan, Illinois, and Wisconsin regarding the affected eggs.

She says the eggs are local to those states, but have also been sold in California, Colorado, Iowa, Minnesota, Utah and Virginia, based on the CDC warning. The media alert she cites also states that the outbreak is a new strain of salmonella that may be difficult to treat with conventional antibiotic because it is resistant to two of the most common antibiotic medications, and might require a different course of antibiotics.

“Besties, yesterday was waffles, today it’s eggs,” she says. “I don’t know. We’re eating dinner for breakfast. I don’t give a f*ck anymore. I have some eggs to go return so I will see y’all the f*ck later because I bought ’em. I live in the midwest.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Aja via TikTok direct message regarding the video.

What is salmonella?

Salmonella is a type of bacteria that lives in human and animal intestinal tracts, and they often spread through fecal contamination in water or food. Outbreaks of salmonella bacteria have been linked to all kinds of animals from traditional chickens and turkeys to turtles and bearded dragons, per the CDC.

What are the symptoms of salmonella infection?

People who become infected with salmonella often exhibit symptoms including diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps about six to eight hours after infection, and they typically stick around for four to seven days. The annual count for salmonella infections in the U.S. is estimated to be about 1.35 million, causing 26,500 hospitalizations and 420 deaths. According to the CDC, antibiotics are typically reserved for more severe cases, and most people are able to recover at home.

Recall nation

A variety of foods are currently under recall across the country, prompting frustration and curiosity from viewers who want to know why so much of the food they buy has been deemed unsafe to eat.

“Why are all the foods in America on recall??” one commenter wrote. “Bread, eggs, veggies, dairy products and meats?!”

“These recalls are just proof to me that monopoly laws are a joke,” another said. “Bc what do you mean there are no alternatives bc the one company owns 1000 others selling the same stuff?”

“I just heard Mac and cheese is on recall too :/ can’t eat anything in this country,” a further user wrote.

@.aja_ba Ayo put the eggs down for breakfast now! Two brands impacted so far Milo’s Poultry and Farms Llc ♬ original sound – .Aja_Ba

Some viewers highlighted that they had been purchasing local eggs or raising their own egg-laying hens to ensure safe supplies of eggs.

“Go to local farms or road side stands they are much safer,” one commented.

“I’ll just get mine from my chickens in my backyard,” another commenter wrote. “Seeing all the food recalls is getting crazy.”

“Eggs from a local farmer or neighbor,” a third added.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.