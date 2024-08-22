‘A salesman told me not to buy’: Car shopper wants to buy Mercedes. Then they find out how much an oil change costs

A car shopper who wanted to buy a Mercedes-Benz may have had a change of heart after realizing just how much an oil change costs.

TikTok user @fmcontent posted a video on Aug. 19 from a Mercedes. In the on-screen caption, she wrote, “A salesman told me to not buy this Mercedes because the oil changes are $500. Is that true?” She included several emoji that indicate she is very tempted to make the purchase.

The video has amassed more than 85,000 views and 500 comments as of Wednesday afternoon. In the comments, viewers confirmed the price of Mercedes services and recommended alternative brands for her consideration.

Viewers confirm the salesman’s warning

One user wrote, “Service A is about $450 and service B $950 includes brake flush and filters.”

Another user said, “Service A a very different from a service B. Service B’s include brake fluid services, air filters and cabin filters. Service A is just an oil service.”

Other users denied that it costs that much to service a Mercedes and that owners should avoid going to the dealership to get oil changes.

One user said, “They said that about our Porsche. So I do it myself for $70.”

A second user said, “​​My brother has a Mercedes and he gets his oil changes done at Walmart for $60.”

Why much does a ‘luxury’ oil change cost more?

According to Mercedes-Benz, the cost of an oil change for one of its vehicles will depend on the model and the price of oil at the time of the service. However, you can generally expect it to run between $150-$450. “You may be a little surprised at the cost of a Mercedes-Benz synthetic motor oil replacement, and that makes sense,” the article states.

It continues, “Your luxury vehicle will typically have more than one drain pan at different locations underneath it. This is because there are multiple points for synthetic motor oil to be added to your Mercedes-Benz, aiding in overall performance. This also means that a synthetic motor oil replacement can be more work intensive. A Mercedes-Benz may also need more synthetic motor oil compared to other vehicles, sometimes as much as 1-2 liters more. All of these factors combined mean a higher-priced synthetic motor oil replacement.”

What is the difference between Service A and Service B?

According to Mercedes, you should get the Service A every 10,000 miles and the Service B every 20,000 miles. Service A is a maintenance schedule that includes synthetic motor oil replacement, oil filter replacement, and fluid checks. Service B includes all that plus a cabin dust/combination filter replacement, brake component inspection, and brake fluid exchange. Some mechanics swear you should change the air filter at every oil change.

The Daily Dot reached out to @fmcontent via TikTok comment and direct message for comment. We also contacted Mercedes-Benz for comment via press email.

