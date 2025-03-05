‘Ima stick to Honda’: Woman buys a Mercedes-Benz. She didn’t check what an oil change would cost first

A Mercedes owner is urging folks to think twice before purchasing a vehicle from the German auto manufacturer. That’s because the cost of the vehicle itself is just the beginning of expenditures folks will have to cover.

After bringing her car in for an oil change Nii (@bruhthatsnii2u) was shocked by the cost of her Benz’s service. She posted her disbelief in a viral clip that’s accrued over 374,000 views while inside a Mercedes-Benz dealership.

“Before y’all decide y’all wanna go poppin’ and get y’all a Benz. Make sure y’all got some money,” she says. “That’s all I’m gonna say. My car was just due for a service…typical oil change. My total just came out to be $799.”

Nii makes a face towards the camera and repeats the price of the oil change service to close out the video. “That’s it, $799,” she concludes. The TikToker added in a caption for the clip, “I guess that’s normal here, btw.”

Do dealerships mark up oil changes?

One commenter who replied to Nii’s video stated that the high oil change cost was just dealership shenanigans.

According to this user, locating a service tech with knowledge in servicing specific vehicles is key. “Y’all still go to the DEALERSHIP? Find a mechanic that specializes in foreign cars. My last service was $129 baby,” they wrote.

Another user echoed this advice. “Go to an authorized Benz shop for cheaper,” they suggested.

A further commenter stated they were able to get a luxury vehicle without the exorbitant maintenance costs. They got three years’ worth of oil changes for much less than what Nii paid for just one. “I want a Benz but I will stick with my BMW for now. I pay $225 for 3 year unlimited oil changes,” they wrote.

Another person on the application vouched for another luxury offering. However, their preferred brand, Lexus, is a car that has a storied history of ranking high in reliability.

One user warned that luxury cars also come with other added costs. “I told my friend that. If you gonna get a Benz, you better have Benz money,” they said. “Service A, Service B. New wheels. 91 is the lowest you can go in gas. The maintenance alone.”

Are Mercedes-Benz cars worth the high maintenance costs?

The Daily Dot has previously reported on a knowledgeable automotive tech’s problems with his new Mercedes-Benz. In a viral social media post, he delineated his issues with his new vehicle’s trunk mechanism malfunction. Furthermore, he was gagged by the cost of the OEM faulty car part.

In 2022, The Car Connection reported that Consumer Reports ranked Toyota and Lexus as having the highest average reliability rankings. Lowest on that list, were vehicles manufactured by Mercedes-Benz. This means that customers were, on average, prompted to bring their Benz in for services and repairs when compared to their Japanese Domestic Market (JDM) counterparts.

The listing placed Mercedes dead last out of 24 automotive brands with a score of 26 out of 100. Toyota and Lexus, conversely, carried scores of 72. BMW and Mazda, in 2022, received a score of 65, and Honda a 62.

For 2025, Consumer Reports wrote that Mercedes’ ranking improved, but not by much. It currently sits in the 23rd spot instead of the 24th.

Dealership or certified mechanic?

If you’re interested in owning a Benz or purchasing a used one, there are non-dealership service options. Like the aforementioned commenter who replied to Nii’s video stated, one can look for a certified Mercedes mechanic.

Finding an independently run shop with the ASE badge (Automotive Service Excellence) or verified certifications from Mercedes can help cut costs. There are online resources that compile this information, too, like RepairPal.

Furthermore, looking at local shop reviews on Google can help you determine where to service your car. Also, keep an eye out for shops that have been in business for a long time with favorable reviews.

While labor costs at independent shops may be less than at a dealership, the cost of parts may still be an issue. That’s because some luxury auto manufacturers, Mercedes included, often charge more for their components when compared to other brands.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Mercedes via email and Nii via TikTok comment for further information.



