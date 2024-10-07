‘He says hi to our salesman like he’s the barista’: Mercedes driver shares dealership hack

A Mercedes Benz customer found another benefit for driving a Benz: free breakfast. Chevonne (@thiswellplannedlife) intimates that since she’s technically a patron of the dealership, she’s entitled to the food.

She recorded her “life hack” which she further clarified was for “entertainment purposes only.” In a caption for the post, she says that she was getting her car serviced the day she recorded the viral TikTok. Chevonne’s video has accrued over 954,000 views on the popular social media platform.

Her clip begins with her walking across a floor of shiny grey tiles. While she walks, a text overlay pops up on the screen: “Stopping by Mercedes service every morning on my way to work for complimentary breakfast because I’m a customer.”

She makes it to the kitchen area and nabs a couple of plastic-wrapped bagels from a bin. Next, two packets of dried oatmeal along with two bottles of chilled water. The coffee machine is next: she holds a cup that collects a frothy discharge from the apparatus. Next, she sets it down before a collection of various pre-packaged sweeteners and additives.

Some dealership customers actually do this

While Chevonne wrote that her daily breakfast drop in was a joke, other Mercedes customers said it wasn’t for them.

Apparently, one dealership employee said a customer specifically added this stipulation as part of their car negotiation. “I work at a dealership and one of our customers negotiated stopping by our dealership every day for drink into her deal. She’s our friend now!” they wrote.

Someone else replied that their father treats the dealership as if it’s his local coffee shop. The only difference is his barista is a car dealership worker. “My baba stops by like it’s a coffee shop whenever he is near by and then says hi to our salesman like he is the barista,” they said.

Another person who said that they were a dealership worker remarked that this wouldn’t bother them: “Me sitting in the dealership watching this. Proceeds to get up & make a to go bag.”

One TikToker penned that a local Mercedes dealership has been dropping the ball with its food game. “Mercedes Benz of Westminster is slacking hard they use to have the nothin bunt cakes omg so good,” they said. “Now they have Costco waters and nature grain bars.”

However, one dealership employee in the comments who said that the breakfast was only there for customers. And not just any customers, but those who were having issues addressed that very day. “Y’all she was getting her car serviced she’s allowed. I work at a dealership pls don’t unless you getting service,” they advised.

Mercedes Benz Gastronomy

In Germany, there are 7 Mercedes sales locations that have a Gastronomy kitchen installed. According to the luxury automaker, the “in-house gastronomic offerings range from more than 20 canteens.” Additionally, “45 shops [and] event catering and guest- and conference-catering,” are available as well.

At these high concept eateries, Mercedes Benz states that it attributes different health scores to different meals. Moreover, guests can enjoy a wide variety of foods that satisfy different dietary needs.

How to know what food your dealership offers

Some car buyers have expressed how let down they are whenever they visit a dealership and food’s not offered. Like this one Redditor who penned a simple post to the r/askcarsales sub about there being no food at a dealership.

And if you’re about to purchase a car and want to know what freebies are available to you: research. This Mercedes dealer’s website has an entire guest amenities page that lets buyers know what they’re in store for. You could also do what this prospective buyer did and hit up Benz forums asking what they should expect.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Mercedes via email and Chevonne via TikTok comment for further information.

