‘Bro sellin 1 car every 3 months’: Mercedes-Benz dealership worker brags about making people’s ‘whole paycheck’ in one sale. It backfires

A user on TikTok has recently sparked discussion and debate after posting a video in which he brags about how much money he claims to earn working at a Mercedes-Benz dealership.

In a video with over 577,000 views, TikTok user Jordan Breaux (@jordannbreaux) writes, “When people hate on your job but then you remember you make they whole paycheck by selling ONE car.”

In the comments section, some users initially spoke about just how much money one can make while working at a car dealership.

“Sold cars for 3 years.. my last commission check was $9500.. had to stop because I was missing my family,” wrote a user. “Money is great if you put the work in fasho.”

“I promise you that working in sales at a dealership is NOT stressful… it’s literally the easiest job I’ve ever had,” stated another.

However, many were quick to question whether one could truly earn someone’s “whole paycheck” just by selling a single car.

“That’s cap,” said a commenter. “My friend sells atleast one to 2 cars a week working for Audi and he barely makes like 2-3k a week.”

“You don’t sell em every day though,” noted a second.

Writing for CarEdge, author Ray Shefska estimates that the average car salesperson will earn between $3,000 to $4,000 a month in commission. GlassDoor also claims that the average car salesman makes around $78,000 annually.

That said, it’s unclear how much longer these numbers will last, as experts estimate that car prices will soon drop, and an increasing number of Americans are looking to circumvent the dealership system and buy directly from the manufacturer.

“Praying on the day we can buy from the manufacturer,” shared a commenter.

“Wait till the market corrects,” wrote an additional user. “Not sure when it’s gonna happen but its gonna happen.”

