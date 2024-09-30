‘I know somebody who has a Kia and is paying $550’: Driver buys 2023 Mercedes Benz. Viewers can’t believe how much her car note is

When getting a new car, there are a lot of factors that make up your car note. The type of car, your credit score, and how much you put down all influence your monthly payment. This creator sparked a debate on their affordability after sharing her car note price.

What’s the car note price?

Boss Tee (@bossteeofficial) shares that she recently got a new 2023 Mercedes Benz EQB and lets viewers know she is paying $600 a month. This video came after her initial video during purchase day where she detailed the process of buying the car and how she came to buy a Mercedes Benz after wanting a Tesla or a BMW.

“…I know how I use to think like, ‘Oh Tee, why did you get a Mercedes Benz, it’s super expensive, you’re gonna have high maintenance,’ and all that stuff right,” Tee says. “We need to get into the car facts, right.”

She continues how her monthly payment is very close, “if not cheaper than,” a luxury car’s.

Tee mentions that she knows people who are paying $500 or $600+ for a Kia or other nonluxury car who had to put money down. She claims that she put $0 down to get the car. It is unclear if Tee is leasing or renting the car. However, she does admit that her great credit score probably played a role.

According to Edmunds, a car marketplace and car information database, to lease a 2023 Mercedes Benz EQB, the average monthly car note is about $552 to $596. While it is difficult to accurately predict car note prices due to several factors, and it’s unclear if Tee bought or leased their car, it seems that her payments are average for the car she got.

What are viewers saying?

The video has over 1,000 comments and over 310,000 views as of Sunday. The comments section is filled with people weighing in on what they think about the car note.

“600 for a benz is not high yall trippin,” one user commented.

“600 for a Benz is reasonable actually,” another echoed.

“A lease is not a car note, they pay for maintenance on a lease because its their car, not yours. You did not get a deal, the people paying 5-600 for their cars will own them at the end of the term,” another user said.

“My Benz note is $632 too. Definitely put $0 down,” says another.

“People pay for what they want !” one user said. “If it aint your bills.. dont worry ! enjoy your car sis.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Tee via TikTok message and comment and to Mercedes Benz via email.



