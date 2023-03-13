‘They don’t know I’m inside it’: Woman catches men pretending her Tesla belongs to them

A TikToker shared a video of herself hanging out in her Tesla—while several men gathered outside the car, pretending to own it, and leaving the creator wondering what to do to spoil their party.

The video came courtesy of creator Brooke @brookelaynes, gathering more than 713,000 views in just its first 16 hours on the platform.

In the video, she’s sitting inside the Tesla, chronicling what she hashtags as #menbeingboys visible in the background at points during the 33-second clip.

“Guys,” she begins, “there are a bunch of guys behind me who are acting like this is their car.”

She explains, “My windows are completely tinted; like you can’t see in at all. They’re acting like this is their car anytime someone walks by, and they don’t know that I’m inside it.”

“That’s so embarrassing,” she observes, stifling laughter as she says it. “Like they’re leaning on the car and keep acting like it’s theirs. I don’t know what to do.”

Commenters, as you’d expect, had some suggestions on what to do.

“Intrusive thoughts would say honk a bunch of times,” one suggested.

More than one claimed Teslas can make fart noises and thought that would work well in this situation, including a commenter who suggested, “Use the outside fart sound.”

That led another person to chime in, “This is absolutely why I cannot own a Tesla. I would 100% use this daily. I’m almost 40! When will farts not be funny anymore?”

One commenter thought “REVERSE IT AND PLAY A CARDI B SONG” was the move, while another suggested, “You should have opened the sun roof and then popped up and stared at them.”

Another person, continuing on the sunroof theme, asked, “Do you have a sunroof you can dramatically emerge from while blasting music?”

Quite a few people thought she should have driven off. One even scripted a line for her to say as she left: “Hey, if you guys are done trying to look important, I really need to head out now.”

At least one person expressed disappointment that the creator didn’t use the car’s exterior cameras to create content showing a closer look at them.

And another person wanted to know more of the story, asking, “Part 2 ??”

“I need to know what happens next,” they added.

Brooke has yet to share how she handled the situation in a follow-up.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Brooke via TikTok comment.