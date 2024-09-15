‘This is the first I’ve ever heard of this!’: Mechanics share whether they actually warm up their cars before driving

“You like to get out of bed and just start running?” The answer is, probably not and maybe your car shouldn’t either. This creator from Aeschbach Auto (@aeschbachauto) in Wisconsin, asked their fellow mechanics about car hygiene. Specifically, if they actually let their car warm up before driving it.

Do people actually warm up their cars?

If the people are mechanics, then yes. Throughout the mechanic shop, there was a resounding “yes.” According to these mechanics, it’s absolutely necessary.

“Everyday, about 15-20 minutes,” says one mechanic.

“In the winter time yeah, absolutely. Keeps everything nice and warm and gets the oil up to operating temperature so its not thicker than syrup,” says another.

“Always,” another mechanic echoed. “You like to get out of bed and just start running?”

The video has over 569,000 likes and 8.7 million views as of Saturday.

What are viewers saying?

For the most part, viewers don’t think this is as necessary, especially for as long as some mechanics mentioned.

“I’m reversing before the camera has a chance to come on,” one comment with 34,000 likes read.

“I be shifting into reverse before it even finished cranking ain’t no one got time for that,” another wrote.

“15 to 20 mins is insane and a waste,” one user lamented.

“10 seconds is the best I can do…I’m late for work,” a different commenter mentioned.

Another user warned against idling, writing, “I live in Sweden where it gets cold. Let the car idle for the 30 seconds it takes for the rpm to settle, then drive car smoothly to let car warm up, idling for longer is useless/bad.”

Is it true?

The truth seems to be debated. Despite the expertise of these mechanics and their advice, some sources say it’s not necessary for an extended amount of time.

According to an article on AAA, the American Automobile Association, it’s only necessary to warm up your car for the duration it takes to put on your set belt. Similarly, Consumer Reports states that just a few minutes is enough and that “an engine is fully lubricated long before it reaches full operating temperature” and driving is the best way to warm up an engine, even in the winter. Though the cold might cause you to need more time to defog your window and other things.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Aeschbach Auto for comment via a phone call and TikTok message. We’ve left a voice message and will update this article with any responses.



Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.