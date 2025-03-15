‘Add Walmart to that list’: Jeep driver gets an oil change at Jiffy Lube. Then the mechanic proves why he shouldn’t have

A Philadelphia, PA-based family-owned automotive shop has a bone to pick with Jiffy Lube and “quick lube” service. In a viral TikTok that’s accrued over 283,000 views, Harris Automotive (@harrisautomotive) demonstrated why.

The video clearly shows a vehicle that’s leaking oil. Which the business owner explains is a direct consequence of installing a low quality oil filter. He reinforces this fact by swapping it out and showing the results of his quick fix.

Bad parts

“All right here we go,” the TikToker says at the onset of the video. A Jeep vehicle can be seen up on a lift. Beneath it is a visible oil spill on the floor of the service center. According to Harris, the vehicle was recently serviced at a Jiffy Lube location.

Next, he pans his camera up beneath the vehicle and a consistent drip of brown fluid emits from its oil filter. The video’s narrator attributes the issue to the driver’s recent visit to the popular service center franchise.

“They just had an oil change at Jiffy Lube and they have a huge oil leak coming from the oil filter,” he says.

In a text overlay for the video, they reinforce the consistent problems they’ve encountered with Jiffy Lube serviced vehicles.

“For the life of me I don’t know why it’s here,” he continues. “But let’s get this filter down and see what we have.”

Following this, the video cuts to imagery of the oil filter after it’s been disconnected from the car. It’s standing right side up on a flat surface. The top of the oil filter is covered in oil.

“Of course the infamous Service Champ,” he says, referring to the type of oil filter utilized in the car. It doesn’t seem like Harris has a very high assessment of the filter’s functional capabilities.

He says, “Was expecting a double O-ring, and it wasn’t a double O-ring on here. Let’s just replace the filter and see if it leaks.”

Different filter

Afterward, the video transitions to Harris holding a different filter from AC Delco. He calls the brand a “quality” choice compared to the Service Champ one installed in the customer’s vehicle. Notably, others have decried the aforementioned oil filter online as well. One user on the Bob is the Oil Guy forum also stated that their Service Champ oil filter “failed” on them.”

Harris, continuing in his vehicle, proposes that the Jiffy Lube customer’s car can have its oil dripping woes remedied with a filter swap. “OES for this brand is actually AC Delco, so let’s get this installed. And see if she leaks,” he shares.

Additionally, he shows the filter to the camera while commenting on the visible differences in filter construction. He points out that the “gasket” has a greater “thickness” than the Service Champ. Furthermore, the AC Delco filter appears to have a deeper recess in its upper portion. Also, the rubber O-ring fitted into the filter looks to be larger as well. Presumably, this should provide a better seal for the driver’s car, which should help to stop any leaking it’s currently experiencing.

For further comparison, he holds up the Service Champ filter. “Look how thin that is, the lip right there,” he says, commenting on the product initially installed in the vehicle. Next, the video cuts to the car running with the AC Delco filter installed. No visible oil leaks are dripping from the bottom of the car.

That simple

“I can’t make this up, can I? Problem solved,” he says, recording the newly installed filter inside the patron’s Jeep.

“OK for the last time folks: do not take your cars to Jiffy Lube and quick lube places to get your oil changed,” he urges. “They lied to this customer and told her that she needed an oil pan gas that was leaking.”

As shown by Harris, the real issue was with the type of oil filter the service center was using. He also pointed out that the type of workers who are employed at these facilities probably aren’t of the highest caliber, either.

“Also think about this—will a skilled technician or mechanic even apply for a job at Jiffy Lube? Or a quick lube place? Think about that for a second,” he asks. “These people don’t know what the h*ll they’re doing. So do not take your car there.”

The business owner also pre-empted messages from folks who advocate for cheaper oil filters. According to him, the key to properly maintaining your vehicle is to pay a little extra for better quality components.

“Now all the other people that’s gonna slide in the comments…Shut your mouth. Don’t even put your two cents in the comments because you guys are wrong,” he says. “And I just proved it to you. Quality filter. No leaks. Quality parts. Job well done…They’re trash, all right? Stick to factory, OE, or OES.”

Numerous viewers shared some service thoughts of their own. One person wrote that another retailer should be avoided, too.

“Add walmart to that list of mechanics to avoid,” they wrote.

Another said, “He just didn’t tighten it.”

One was experiencing immediate regret. “Watching this video as I’m leaving Jiffy Lube,” they commented.

Someone else also thought the Jiffy Lube mechanic simply didn’t tighten the filter enough. “Must have been loose. Never had one leak. Even the cheap filters use double gaskets,” they wrote.

And this person seems to have corroborated Harris’ claim with regard to employee competence at quick lube places.

“It’s not the businesses. It’s the people,” they said. “Some people don’t care.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Jiffy Lube and Harris Automotive via email.



