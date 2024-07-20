‘What about Amazon?’: Man brings Chevrolet to mechanic—and discovers his truck has counterfeit parts

The wonderful thing about the internet is that you can instantly price-check anything to see if there’s a more affordable option available—and it works for virtually any product. Want to buy a new pair of kicks and think you can save a few bucks somewhere else? Head online. Think Game Stop is being ridiculous with the price of a used copy of Princess Peach Showtime? Scan that UPC and go online.

Of course, you always run the risk of maybe running into a knock-off, so make sure you always make purchases on apps that have some sort of buyer’s protection policy in place.

But that won’t really help you if you’re hurt after you went and tried buying an after-market part for your vehicle, will it?

Brandon Sloan (@performancetransmission) shared a TikTok PSA about the dangers of purchasing after-market car parts online.

Beware of online sellers

“Be really careful when buying products off of eBay because aftermarket products can be counterfeited and cost you a whole lot of money,” he states, recording a truck that’s been elevated before panning over to parts resting on a workbench.

“2018 Chevy Silverado, 4.3 liter in a 6L80 transmission,” he narrates. “Rough Country 6-inch lift and 35-inch tires. Customer states that the transmission continuously overheats, and he’s already put a bypass valve in it.”

The clip then cuts to him holding what appears to be a small screw in his hand.

“Late engagement, erratic shifting, 35R clutch was fried pr valve was completely worn,” he says. “You’ve got an oversized pr valve in it.”

He then shows the item to the camera, saying, “I want you to take a look at this bypass valve, I don’t see anything etched on it. It has some…copper type spring in here, and the one that actually should be is a SureCool STL01…a red spring.”

The mechanic says he contacted someone at Superior Solutions who confirmed the piece was stolen.

“It’s a knockoff. As the heat wave approaches, and the temps are rising, this spring cannot hold the same pressure so guess what happens?” he says. “It blocks itself off and locks lube to the cooler.”

At the end of the clip, he cuts to an information packet as part of the Superior Solutions packaging, stating that folks can “save this information for [themselves]” while showing off a number to can call if they’ve purchased a similar product they fear may be counterfeit.

Viewers say it’s common

Others said that they, too, have been fooled by imitation car parts. One user replied, “Toyota knock sensor I couldn’t tell it apart oem packages and everything getting real good.”

Another person wrote, “Yeah found out on my 05 chevy 6.0 engine didn’t like the Amazon knock sensors.”

One eBay customer also vented their frustration in dealing with knock-off parts: “I bought a cam off eBay. damn thing was like a couple thousandths 2 short locked the motor down every time I tightened the retainer plate.”

And when it comes to this specific issue, one TikToker thought they had a simpler solution for the problem, writing, “Why put a bypass valve. When you can drill and tap it. We’ve done hundreds for about .20 instead of $60.”

According to Red Points, the business of faking car parts is apparently a thriving industry that’s leaving numerous customers stranded on the side of the road: “Counterfeit car seats and knock-off car parts can result in thousands of dollars worth of damage to cars and can take shoppers for a ride that ends in disaster. According to the U.S. Federal Trade Commission, the counterfeit auto-part sector is valued at around $12 billion a year, and approximately 80% of these fakes are found to originate in China.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Superior Solutions via email and Sloan via Instagram DM for further information.

