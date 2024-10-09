‘You need to be real particular’: Mechanic reveals whether the type of brake pads you use actually matter

The brake system is one of the most important systems in a car. Unfortunately, most people think that most brake pads are interchangeable or don’t understand the differences between the pads at all.

Featured Video

Luckily, Sherwood from Royalty Auto Service (@royaltyautoservice)—a mechanic shop that’s gained a large following on TikTok—summarized the importance of purchasing high-end brake pads. The video racked up over 515,000 views and over 25,000 likes as of this writing.

What do brake pads do?

According to an article from Firestone Complete Autocare, brake pads are “part of an interconnected system” that slows or stops a vehicle. When you place your foot on the brake pedal, “you activate a cylinder that sends brake fluid through hoses, down to the calipers,” which engage your brake pads, applying pressure and creating the friction on the rotor to slow or stop a vehicle.

Advertisement

Consumer Reports breaks down the types of brake pads into four categories. The first type is semimetallic, which contains about 30 percent to 65 percent metal and friction modifiers that bind the ingredients together. These pads are “durable and have excellent heat transfer, but they also wear down rotors faster, can be noisy and may not perform optimally at low temperatures.”

The second type is nonasbestos organic, which is made from fibers like glass, rubber, carbon, and Kevlar, filler materials, and high-temperature resins. “These pads are softer and create less noise, but they wear faster and create more dust.”

Third on the list is low-metallic nonasbestos organic. These pads are made from a mixture with a small amount (10-30 percent) of copper or steel to “help with better braking.” These create more dust and are slightly noisier.

Last on the list is ceramic. These are the top of the market and are “composed of ceramic fibers, nonferrous filler materials, bonding agents” and can contain a small amount of metal. They are lighter and more expensive than other brake pads, but they are also cleaner and quieter and offer excellent braking without wearing down the rotor.

Advertisement

What does Sherwood suggest?

Sherwood explains to his viewers that car owners need to be particular about what kind of brake pads they use.

“Many years ago, I used to … get the highest metal and it would be good. That’s not necessarily the case,” Sherwood said.

As an example, he explains how one company brought in a placard showing the stopping distance for each brake pad from highest to lowest end. According to Sherwood, the lowest-priced pad took an additional 100 feet to stop when compared to the highest-end model.

Advertisement

Sherwood suggested two brands of brake pads for his viewers: the Euro Akebono for domestic and Asian vehicles and the Textar for European models.

“We know these products will give you the most important thing—stopping distance,” Sherwood said.

Additionally, he also pointed out how newer vehicles have automatic braking systems that halt a car if something is in front of the driver when they aren’t paying attention, which won’t work as well if you use a cheaper product.

“The engineers who designed this have a specific brake pad in mind, so if you use a cheaper brake pad, then it will mess with the system,” Sherwood said.

Advertisement

What did viewers think?

Many viewers agreed with Sherwood’s suggested brands.

“I work at an automotive testing company we tested Akebono calipers.They make quality parts,” a viewer said.

“Akebono brake pads, made in Japan. Best pads I have ever had, the only pads I will ever use!” another agreed.

Advertisement

“Akebonos are great! been using them on my last 3 vehicles!” a third added.

Others disagreed and offered their own suggestions.

“Respectfully I beg to differ. 2016 Honda Accord Sport. Larger front rotors. I’ve run the Akebono higher end pad vs the EBC Greenstuff. The Greenstuff blows everything else away for the street,” a viewer said.

“Buy the best your budgets allow,” a second remarked.

Advertisement

“Hawk brake pads personally my favorite,” another said.

The Daily Dot reached out to Royalty Auto Service via TikTok Comments and contact form.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.