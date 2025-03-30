‘How did it make it over here?’: Customer’s spare tire won’t fit. The mechanic can’t believe their DIY fix

Nothing is worse than getting stuck on the road with a flat tire. For some drivers it’s no issue while for others who do not know how to change a tire it becomes a nightmare.

So what happens when you know how to change a spare tire but a few things get messed up prior? Well this driver found a unique DIY spare tire fix to get his car to the mechanic.

In a TikTok with over 405.6K views, Jorge (@Jorge.240) reveals a shocking DIY spare tire fix that left him and his auto shop in disbelief. “How did this even make it over?” one mechanic questioned.

What DIY spare tire fix did the customer do?

The TikTok starts out removing the spare tire from the car. The customer claimed to have hit something and that the spare didn’t fit. The mechanic pops off the tire to find a 2×4 piece of wood underneath the car by the brakes.

This 2×4 piece of wood assisted the brakes to keep the piston in place rather than popping out from the brake pressure. So in order to install the spare, remove the caliper and to hold it up they put the 2×4 piece of wood.

This DIY spare tire fix was done after discovering the inner tie rod was bent. Tie rods should be straight, and this car had very bent ones.

The mechanic concludes saying the customer will fix the bent tie rods on their own in a few days. The mechanic urged the customer to reconsider as this is a big safety hazard for anyone on the road. He suggested getting a tow truck or leaving the car in the shop until the problem is fixed. The customer refused the auto shop service despite being warned of the potential dangers.

What are tie rods and when to have them replaced

Tie rods are a critical component of your steering system. They connect the steering gear to the steering knuckle. These tie rods are located in each front wheel linking the steering gear with the steering knuckle together.

These tie rods play an essential part of safety and control in any vehicle is the steering wheel and every part attached to it. Worn down tie rods affects the steering and the overall control of your vehicle. So when tie rods wear down, address it quickly.

It’s wise to get your tie rods inspected with every tire rotation. HowStuffWorks suggests checking tie rods every 15,000 miles.

Finding worn down tie rods early can prevent steering failure and expensive repairs. According to Tires Les Schwab, here’s what to look out for.

Steering Wheel Wandering Unusual and Uneven Tire Wear Strange Sounds Alignment Issues Vibrating Steering Wheel

What did the viewers think about this?

“Yeah, bro, these mechanics just keep trying to scam me,” one added

“Car is running on prayers, hopes, and dreams,” one joked.

“Why do people love to put everyone’s lives at risk,” one commented

“Repair recommendations: replace car,” one shared.

“Customer going to come back like what did y’all do to my car,” one added.

“That’s the smartest dumb thing I’ve seen,” one commenter shared.

The Daily Dot has contacted @Jorge.240 over Instagram messenger and TikTok messenger. This TikTok has more than 405.6K views with over 34.1K likes.

