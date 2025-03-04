‘I wanted to compare’: Man buys car part from O’Reilly. Then he buys it from AutoZone and learns something surprising

A mechanic reveals what he learned after buying the same part at AutoZone and O’Reilly and comparing the two.

TikTok user Kody Innoutonmain (@innnoutonmainauto) is a mechanic with his own repair shop. In a recent video, he explains why he always says, “It doesn’t matter where you get your parts,” and that’s because they generally come from the same supplier.

Innoutonmain recently purchased a CV axle from AutoZone and another from O’Reilly. One is compatible with manual transmissions and the other is compatible with automatic transmissions. There is a $40 price difference between the two. He shows viewers each box and then zooms in on each axle. Both are stamped with the same manufacturer logo.

Man buys car part from O’Reilly and one from AutoZone

“You see that?” he says. “Same manufacturer stamp.”

In the caption, Innoutonmain writes, “It doesn’t matter where you buy your parts most of the time. It’s just a different box from the same manufacturer.”

With car prices out of control during the pandemic, auto parts retailers like O’Reilly and AutoZone did very well for themselves. That’s because more car owners are opting to keep their older vehicles running in lieu of getting an upgrade. And that trend doesn’t seem to be dying down any time soon.

O’Reilly vs. Autozone

In terms of inventory, it seems like there’s a lot of overlap between Autozone and O’Reilly. As one Reddit user wrote on this thread posted to r/cartalk five years ago, “AutoZone, O’Reilly, NAPA, Advance, Carquest, same [expletive]. Do yourself a favor and go to an independent auto parts store.”

Another Redditor replied, “I would say that even the independent guys are the same parts as the big four. There aren’t that many manufacturers out there anymore.”

Someone else put it like this: “Whichever one is closest to your house.”

Viewers react

In the comments section of the TikTok, many viewers expressed that same sentiment. Additionally, some viewers agreed it’s better to just shop online.

“Rock Auto unless it’s gotta be today,” wrote one viewer.

“I don’t buy anything from parts stores,” wrote a second viewer. “Huge ripoff.”

Another viewer wrote, “Just like dog food. Different brands; same food.”

However, not everyone was on the bandwagon. “Everyone saying Rock Auto. A lot of items you can get at the parts store for the same price. The part might be cheaper, but shipping makes a lot of stuff the same price.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Innoutonmain via TikTok comment and direct message for comment. It also reached out to AutoZone and O’Reilly via press email for comment.

