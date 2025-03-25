‘It’s still good but…’: Shopper realizes meatloaf is much cheaper than ground beef. Then a butcher exposes the real reason why

Have you ever wondered why certain cuts of meat are cheaper than others?

Featured Video

In a recent TikTok video, user @meatdad, a California native and self-described internet butcher, set out to uncover why meatloaf at the butcher counter is typically more affordable than ground beef.

“I’ve had a lot of people in the comment section asking me,” he says.

Rather than simply Googling the answer, @meatdad decided to visit his local grocery store and ask a butcher directly. By Sunday, his video featuring the butcher’s explanation had garnered over 15,700 views.

Advertisement

What did the butcher say about meatloaf?

@meatdad didn’t record the butcher’s face but captured footage of him from behind the counter as he asked about the significant price difference between meatloaf and ground beef.

He also highlighted the price disparity: While the meatloaf was priced at $5.99 per pound, the ground beef was more expensive, ranging from $8.49 to $8.99 per pound.

“I’ve got a question,” @meatdad asked the butcher. “Why is Lunardi’s meatloaf so much cheaper than the beef?”

Advertisement

Unfortunately, part of the butcher’s response was cut off, but viewers can still hear him say, it’s “leftover burger from the day before. It’s still good, but…”

After leaving the store, @meatdad paraphrased the butcher’s explanation, saying that meatloaf is essentially made from day-old meat.

“This isn’t bad,” @meatdad clarifies. But that’s why it’s cheaper than other cuts of beef.

“They want to get rid of it as fast as possible,” @meatdad continues. “So meatloaf isn’t made with the freshest. It’s usually the day-old stuff.”

Advertisement

Is this legit?

Other experts have echoed similar sentiments. Not only is meatloaf typically made with “old” meat, but some traditional recipes use a mix of meats, which makes it more affordable than if it were made solely with ground beef.

For example, some recipes combine beef, pork, and veal, which lowers the cost compared to using only ground beef.

“The meatloaf … I make is composed of beef, pork and veal,” one Quora commenter shared. “You buy lean beef, sirloin, lean ground pork all blended together, then the other ingredients, and bake.”

Advertisement

In addition to meatloaf meat, some commenters on the same Quora thread suggested that ground chuck is another affordable option for making meatloaf.

Another money-saving tip? Buying wholesale cuts of meat in bulk and grinding them at home. While this might be more difficult without your own meat grinder, it can save you money in the long run.

“When possible GRIND YOUR OWN MEAT,” one woman wrote in the comment section of @meatdad’s video.

Viewers offer additional explanations

In the comments section of @meatdad’s video, some users echoed the butcher’s advice, while others shared their own theories on why meatloaf is so inexpensive.

Advertisement

“Usually, it’s a mix of pork and veal, which may drive down the cost,” one commenter said, seconding the view of the person from Quora. “Less beef content per pound.”

“In NY, we call meatball mix/meatloaf mix chuck-pork-veal blend,” another added.

“Old meat. And more than a day old,” a third viewer wrote. “If you believe it’s only a day old then McDonald’s hamburger is fresh off the cow [expletive]!”

Advertisement

“So basically it’s tiger meat,” a fourth user quipped.

Others noted that the price of meatloaf and ground beef can vary depending on the store.

“It’s way more expensive at the stores by me,” one commenter shared.

“Is $8.99 standard for ground beef? In Quebec, it is $4.50 lean on special,” another asked.

Advertisement

“9 dollars for ground beef is insane,” a third user added.

One user even shared a tip on how to make even something as controversial as meatloaf taste delicious.

“We buy meatloaf at the butcher that’s either frozen or we freeze that day,” one user suggested. “It’s always great tasting.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to @meatdad via TikTok comment.

Advertisement

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.