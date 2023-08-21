‘You know she really loves her job’: Customer laughs at McDonald’s worker wearing soda cup, burger, and fries on her head. It backfires

A TikTok user’s video laughing about a McDonald’s employee’s outfit has the platform rallying in support of the worker.

In a video with over 574,000 views, a McDonald’s employee takes and fulfills orders. On her head, she wears a headpiece that features several McDonald’s menu items, such as a soft drink and fries.

In the text overlaying the video, TikToker Marcus (@hickey.smoke) wrote, “Broooo,” followed by several laughing emoji. In the caption, the TikToker added, “Mcdonalds workers be doing the most.”

Marcus explained in a comment that it was “spirit week” for the workers.

Commenters showed their appreciation for the employee, with many noting how much she appears to enjoy her line of work.

“You know she really loves her job and looks forward to coming to work and that’s what makes it wholesome,” wrote a user. “I hope she has only nice customers.”

“Y’all judge any and everything,” added another. “She loves her job and I bet she’s the best there is in that building. Much love.”

“No this is actually so cute bc she’s so happy and trying to find the joy in life,” stated a third.

This isn’t the first time such a discourse has taken place on TikTok. In September of last year, a McDonald’s manager shared a video explaining that she both enjoys and is proud of her job. Then, earlier in the year, a teenage McDonald’s worker detailed how much money she’s been able to make since 14 owing to her work at the franchise, with many commenters coming out in support of her efforts.

Back on @hickey.smoke’s video, users continued to sing the praises of the employee.

“I would love to work w someone like her,” declared a commenter.

“Protect her at all costs,” said a second.

The Daily Dot reached out to Marcus via Instagram direct message.