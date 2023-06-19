‘I WANNA GOOOO HOMEEE’: McDonald’s worker says her ‘lazy’ co-worker gets sent home and not her—even though she’s worked every day this week

A McDonald’s employee in Texas went viral on TikTok after revealing how she’s made to stay on while her “lazy” co-worker is allowed to leave.

In the video, which has been viewed 358,200 times since it was first posted on June 16, user @theyknowjanae stood in her uniform and headset in the middle of her store. “POV: labors high and your manager sends home the lazy worker and not you who worked everyday of the week,” she wrote in the video’s text overlay.

Other workers shared their experiences with working during high labor times. “They always put me in back booth so they send me home when labor is too high,” user Lee Thomas Joseph (@king_lee120) wrote. “In fact I’m in back booth rn.”

“When I worked in fast food my bestie became a manager and she knew I liked going home early so whenever labor was high she’d send me home,” user Megan (@garbagesniffer) revealed.

Other users sympathized with @theyknowjanae, commending her for working hard in spite of her co-worker. “As the manager we need you baby not the lazy ones,” user Lyss (@alyssanicole2222) shared. “It means we like youuu.”

“And you can’t really complain, bcuz they aren’t helping, they just getting free money,” user @itsactually.kierra said of employees like her co-worker.

“And then whenever you wanna work THATS when they wanna send you home early,” another user wrote.

Her McDonald’s may need the extra help this month, however, as McDonald’s characters take center stage. Chiefly Grimace, whose June “birthday” and themed value meal and shake has afforded the fast food giant peak virality.

