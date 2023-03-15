McDonald's employee dancing with caption 'We don't even tell our manager we leaving anymore we just clock out' (l) McDonald's building with signs and blue sky (c) McDonald's employee dancing with caption 'We don't even tell our manager we leaving anymore we just clock out' (r)

‘This why I quit Popeyes’: McDonald’s worker says manager ‘expects’ her to stay all night so she started leaving at end of shift without permission

'They never greet me so why should i tell em im leaving.'

Posted on Mar 15, 2023

In a now-viral TikTok, a McDonald’s worker revealed that she has started clocking out at the end of her shift without permission.

TikTok user Kyanna (@kyanna.kyanna) uploaded the video on March 13. As of March 15, the video garnered over 150,000 views.

In the seven-second clip, Kyanna danced behind the counter at her job at McDonald’s. According to the text overlay, she and her co-workers “don’t even tell [our] manager we leaving anymore we just clock out.”

Per the caption, this is because “They be expecting us to stay all night like we dont got school.”

@kyanna.kyanna

They be expecting us to stay all night like we dont got school tm🙄

♬ original sound – Cherry

In the comments section, viewers shared stories relating to Kyanna’s experience.

“Got fired for clocking out at 10:30 on a Sunday cause i had school the next day they wanted me to stay till 11 and close,” one person shared.

“I clock off don’t even say bye i just walk out bc you wrong for that damn 10 hour shift knowing i’m in school,” a second stated.

“This why i quit popeyes cause don’t wait til 5:00 when i get off to tell me to take out the trash and wait til the manager pick up her kids from [school],” a fourth remarked.

Kyanna responded to the comment, writing, “They be trynna wait till it’s time to go and ask me to do a million things nope should of told me before my shift was over.”

While many commenters said they do the same as Kyanna, some shared that there are measures in place preventing them from following suit.

“We need a card swiped by a manager to clock in & out,” one user wrote.

“Sadly I’m a cashier and they [have] it set where they have to finalize your drawer before you clock out,” a second commented.

The Daily Dot reached out to Kyanna via TikTok comment for more information.

*First Published: Mar 15, 2023, 3:18 pm CDT

