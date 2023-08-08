‘Ain’t no mcway’: McDonald’s drive-thru worker says customer took photos of him cleaning—and filed a complaint

In a viral video, a McDonald’s worker shared that a customer filed a complaint because he was (*checks notes*) cleaning.

In the TikTok clip, user @papascolvin shared the three pictures that were sent to either his manager or to corporate as part of the complaint against him. In the pictures, the TikToker appears to be sitting on the ledge of a drive-through window to clean the outside glass. @papascolvin looks concentrated on the task in all three photos.

“Me tryna figure out which mccustomer took these picture of me cleaning the windows & made a complaint,” the text overlay on the video reads.

In the comments section, @papascolvin explained that the complaint was specifically about the fact that he was hanging out of a window, which could be a workplace safety violation.

In the clip, @papascolvin is mouthing along to a TikTok sound that says, “As soon as we find out who you are, trust, you will be dealt with.”

“Mfs cant clean in peace,” @papascolvin wrote in the caption.

The video has more than 2.8 million views and over 3,500 comments as of Tuesday morning. @papascolvin regularly posts videos about his life and experience as a McDonald’s worker. His videos have received hundreds of thousands of views, and he has close to two dozen videos with more than a million views.

Viewers shared jokes in the comment section, equally perplexed at the customer’s complaint.

“Ain’t no mcway” one of the top comments read.

“You’re mckidding me,” a person said.

“What in the mchell,” another wrote.

Several others pointed out that at least the worker looks good in the photos.

“And u still look good,” a commenter wrote.

“I was lookin at the pictures like damn I look good cleaning I needa clean more often,” the content creator responded.

@papascolvin has posted several more videos regarding his job since the complaint was filed, so it appears he didn’t lose his job over the incident.

The Daily Dot reached out to @papascolvin via Instagram direct message and to McDonald’s via email.