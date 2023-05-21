‘McDonald’s breakfast is better. Prove me wrong’: Customer challenges Chick-Fil-A, McDonald’s managers in his mobile order message. It works

A TikToker is going viral for pitting two fast-food managers against each other and getting free food items from both Chick-Fil-A and McDonald’s.

Jordan (@jordan_the_stallion8) has nearly 10 million TikTok followers and is known for sharing comedic content and fast food hacks.

In the video, Jordan explains that he’s never had Chick-Fil-A’s breakfast, but everyone tells him that it’s better than McDonald’s. He adds that he’s skeptical of how any other restaurant will be able to beat the McDonald’s sausage egg McMuffin and hash brown combo.

“So I wanted to try an experiment today and it worked,” he says.

Jordan explains that he’s worked in fast food for “a really long time” and knows that managers usually work the morning shifts, and a lot of them are “really competitive.”

“They have a big ego.”

With that in mind, Jordan ordered breakfast from Chick-Fil-A and McDonald’s online. He added a note to his Chick-Fil-A order saying McDonald’s breakfast was better, “prove me wrong.” Then he did the same with his McDonald’s order.

After picking up the food, Jordan found a pleasant surprise with both orders.

McDonald’s gave him a free cinnamon roll with “We are better,” written on the inside lid of the treat’s container. Chick-Fil-A sent him a free cookie with a note in an envelope that read, “We have the best breakfast :) Enjoy the cookie.”

The video has more than 860,000 views on TikTok and close to 2,000 comments.

“You’re about to have everyone doing this and managers being annoyed so fast,” one person said.

Most other commenters shared their own fast-food breakfast recommendations.

“Respectfully. Wendys has the best breakfast. bacon, egg and chs biscuit w the seasoned potatoes that are to die for!” a commenter write.

“The spicy chicken biscuit at Chik Fil A – add Strawberry or grape Jam- best thing to wake up to,” another said.

“Taco Bell’s breakfast is slept on! The breakfast crunch wrap is fire,” a person commented.

Others were curious about which breakfast Jordan enjoyed more, but he has yet to reply.

The Daily Dot reached out to Jordan, McDonald’s and Chick-Fil-A for comment via email.